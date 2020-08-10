Chicago Bride Magazine Cover Story Features The Haley Mansion
Weddings in an Historic SettingCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, August 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Haley Mansion is one of the most unique and luxurious venue spaces in the Chicagoland area. The mansion was the idea of Patrick Columbus Haley, a successful lawyer and the then Joliet mayor, who envisioned the “Castle on the Hill” as his residence, to overlook the city. He commissioned nationally known architect and certified Egyptologist, Frank Shaver Allen, to design it.
The estate was begun in 1889 and took two years to complete. It has since garnered historical status. The stately architecture and design exude luxury and eloquence. The massive, three and-a-half story limestone structure is flanked by two massive balconies.
The impressive grounds are impeccably maintained and provide a stunning backdrop to any outdoor ceremony, reception or photo opportunities. The Victorian grand interior boasts oak, cherry and mahogany woodwork, stained glass windows, intricate friezes, ornate adornments and six fireplaces.
Aside from the aesthetic advantages of the venue, the staff and service is spectacular.
Offerings include a wide variety of plated dinners, fabulous sweet tables, lobster martini appetizers, late night snacks and libations aplenty.
For events, there is a five-hour private booking block, which means your party has exclusive, private access to the entire mansion including the ballroom, lush gardens and expansive brick patios with wrought iron furniture overlooking ponds and gardens.
There is also an event planner on site, available via appointment for private tour.
Here are some testimonials on The Haley Mansion:
“Stunning venue, impeccable service, and great food! What more could you want from a wedding venue? Our guests are still raving about the service and how unique the space was!
Thank you to the Haley Mansion for making our day one to remember. Would highly recommend it!”
“This is an incredible venue. We attended a wedding here and were in awe at how beautiful this house is. The food was delicious, service was awesome, and the rooms were gorgeous.”
“Breathtaking! My little sister got married here and the whole experience was amazing! Bridal suite was perfect for all. Staff was very friendly, grounds were breathtaking, the food was delicious, and the reception hall was large and beautiful. Within the mansion, the information on the history of Patrick Haley was incredible to read. However, all the décor on all three levels is what I’ll never forget. I highly recommend.”
