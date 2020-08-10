CBD Emporium Better Health Starts with CBD Emporium and Sun God Medicinals Sun God Herbal Compound Tinctures from CBD Emporium

Sun God Medicinals products now available at CBD Emporium. Oregon Herbal Brand Sun God Medicinals Launches in all CBD Emporium retail stores.

We are excited for CBD Emporium customers to experience our whole flower hemp products, allowing consumers in Arizona and Nevada to learn about the power of organic healing herbs from Southern Oregon.” — Brie Malarkey, CEO of Sun God Medicinals.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US, August 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (August 10th, 2020) - Southern Oregon-based herbal products company Sun God Herbals LLC recently reached a partnership deal with CBD Emporium to begin carrying multiple brands manufactured by the company including Sun God Medicinals and Ra Hemp products at all their retail locations in Arizona and Nevada.

“We are excited for CBD Emporium customers to experience our whole flower hemp products, especially those compounded with the power of other certified organic medicinal herbs.” said Brie Malarkey, CEO of Sun God Medicinals. “Our partnership will allow consumers in Arizona and Nevada to learn about the power of organic healing herbs from Southern Oregon, and how these herbs work together with hemp to achieve their desired effect.”

Founded in the Summer of 2014 by husband and wife team Brie Malarkey & Jon Cunningham. Sun God Medicinals is a family created line of products with a mission to blend and extract quality, healing herbs from Southern Oregon. The company formulates with the health of the end user in mind. From artisan herbal teas and tinctures to soothing topicals and more, the product line aims to help people find the right herbs for the right reasons for the right person.

One of the new products CBD Emporium stores now carry is Sun God Medicinals signature line of certified organic hemp and herbal compound tinctures. These tinctures are extracted using traditional herbal methods by soaking medicinal herbs in cane alcohol to pull out the active ingredients. Then the individual tinctures are compounded with other herbal tinctures for specific reasons like sleep aid or immune support.

Established in 2018, CBD Emporium is the premier source for quality, trusted CBD products and offers a diverse selection of more than 40 best-of-industry brands and its own brand labeled products, derived from medical-grade organic hemp plants. The company's knowledgeable staff is dedicated to providing the best information, education and products to improve health and wellness.

“CBD Emporium is grateful to establish this relationship with Sun God Medicinals, a company that leads the industry while combining traditional herbalism with cannabinoid therapeutics. Their locally sourced, organic ingredients are something that is so very unique and a breath of fresh air,” said Andrew Young, VP of Product Management and Vendor Relations.

To learn more, visit www.cbdemporium.com or www.sungodmedicinals.com

About CBD Emporium

Established in 2018, CBD Emporium is a privately held company with 25 retail locations throughout the United States. The retailer is the premier source for quality, trusted CBD products, and offers a diverse selection of more than 50 best-of-industry brands and its own brand labeled products, derived from medical-grade organic hemp plants. CBD Emporium’s knowledgeable staff is dedicated to providing the best information, education, and products to improve health and wellness. For information, visit CBDEmporium.com.

About Sun God Medicinals

Headquartered in Central Point, Ore., Sun God Medicinals was founded in 2014 by husband and wife duo Brie Malarkey and John Cunningham. With a mission to process, blend & extract quality healing herbs from Southern Oregon - including herbal teas, tinctures, capsules, topicals, edibles, and extracts. In early 2019, Sun God Herbals, LLC was licensed to manufacture and distribute the brand's herbal and hemp product lines in an Oregon Department of Agriculture approved facility. The company is proud to be certified organic by Oregon Tilth, and all Sun God products are made from naturally-grown herbs that are cultivated in Southern Oregon in small batches to ensure quality.