Advanced Manufacturing Cell for Hypochlorous Acid (HOCL) Production Now Available
A Unique Hardware Design; Titanium Anode, Nickel Cathode & Heat-Treated Silicon Gaskets Creates the Best HOCL Production Experience Available Anywhere
We've already begun fighting back against this invisible enemy, if this machine can help save people's lives and prevent further spread of this disease it's my greatest business accomplishment ever.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Essential workers have been diligently reporting to work, equipped with personal protective equipment. But, in addition to the traditional masks, gloves, and face shields one provider in Florida is upping the ante to help keep the public safe as they return to work and schools.
— Bruce Burke, President, The Mandalay Group
The Mandalay Group, a company specializing in equipment that produces powerful sanitizing and cleaning solutions, has developed a machine that uses electrolyzed water to dramatically eliminate harmful bacteria, fungus, and viruses. The liquid solution produced by the HOCL-1 has demonstrated extreme efficacy against the COVID-19 virus but is safe and gentle to use.
Electrolyzed Water is the result of a process called electrolysis: salt is electrically separated into its two main ions, sodium and chloride. These two ions are then mixed into streams of fresh water, producing HOCL otherwise known as Hypochlorous Acid.
If you’re like most people, you’ve never heard of hypochlorous acid, despite the fact that it’s in your body – right now – fighting the good fight. By that we mean the fight against infections.
Hypochlorous acid is produced naturally by the human body to combat infection. White blood cells release this natural oxidant to fight invading pathogens.
Hypochlorous acid produced by the human body’s immune system, reacts readily with a variety of microbial sub-cellular compounds, interferes with their metabolic processes and kills individual exposed bacterium within milliseconds. Since HOCL is non-irritant and non-persistent it is ideal for handwashing, misting, fogging and sanitizing gateways. Because of this, Hypochlorous acid uses are increasing across the globe.
Yet, it’s so gentle that Hypochlorous acid is FDA approved for use in wound care and eye care products and is also common in veterinary care. Hypochlorous acid is also FDA approved for use in produce preservation and USDA approved for organic crop production.
The Mandalay Group has harnessed the power of Hypochlorous acid with their novel production process utilizing the HOCL-1 manufacturing cell to produce a safe but powerful multi-purpose cleaner that’s just as effective as conventional cleaners but with no harmful chemicals, residues or fumes.
Since the solution is completely non-toxic, end users are utilizing HOCL in a large variety of environments. Medical centers, first responders, school districts, office buildings, hospitality providers, places of worship, pet care facilities, entertainment venues, professional cleaning companies and many others have discovered the benefits of HOCL.
“The HOCL-1 system has worked wonders for our client’s.” said Bruce Burke, The Mandalay’s Group’s President. “We are offering the premier electrochemically activated cleaning and sanitizing solution, that virtually anyone can operate.”
The Hypochlorous acid solution made by the HOCL-1 has a shelf life of 30 days, so it’s important to manufacture HOCL just prior to application to gain the maximum benefits of the solution. It may be applied using any type of sprayer, nebulizer, atomizer or fogger and can be used directly on clothing and skin without harmful side effects like bleaching or staining.
HOCL-1 is so easy to use, and works so well, that many first clients have elected to become distributors of this powerful, new Hypochlorous acid manufacturing cell. Since introducing the HOCL-1 disinfectant system end users have produced up to 350 gallons a day of a virtually cost-free, non-toxic cleaning solution for their use.
The HOCL-1 features titanium anode (+), nickel cathode (-) and heat-treated silicon gaskets. Its output is Sodium-based Hypochlorous acid with an adjustable pH of 2.2 – 7.0, the ORP Range is +600 to-850 mV. It has a small footprint measuring only 8” (H) x 8” (W) x 4” (D) allowing it to be easily transported for mobile applications and fit in physically small spaces.
The HOCL-1 produces up to 700 ppm of free available chlorine. The unit ships complete with an adaptable power supply (110/60 Hz – 220VAC/50 Hz @30A) facilitating both Domestic and International operation. Learn for yourself how convenient and effective it is to produce your own natural cleaning solutions on-site.
The HOCL-1 is available now for purchase with FREE U.S.P.S. Priority Mail shipping in the U.S.A. for the introductory price of only $2,999.00. For more information or to order please visit: www.hoclclean.com
About The Mandalay Group, Inc.
The Mandalay Group, Inc. is a privately owned and operated management and development company based in Belleair Bluffs, Florida. Founded by Bruce Burke, The Mandalay Group specializes in equipment that produces powerful sanitizing and cleaning solutions, as well as, green and renewable energy solutions.
