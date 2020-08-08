Sewickley Bridge Reopened in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the Sewickley Bridge (Route 4025) in Moon Township and Sewickley Borough, Allegheny County has reopened to traffic.

The Sewickley Bridge closed on July 17 to allow crews to conduct preservation work on the structure including milling and latex placement on the bridge deck, expansion dam replacement, approach reconstruction and paving operations. The bridge was to be closed to traffic for 24 consecutive days, however, crews from the Swank Construction Company, LLC were able to complete the work and reopen the bridge a day and a half ahead of schedule. The single, long-term closure saved as many as six days of closures and eliminated the need for any additional weekend closures.

Work is expected to resume on Monday, August 10 with single-lane alternating traffic on the bridge weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for rocker bearing replacement, spot painting, parapet work, delineator installation, shielding removal, and other additional construction activities. Work will continue through November 2020 on this $3.69 million preservation project.

To help keep motorists informed as work progresses, PennDOT has created an email distribution list for Sewickley Bridge traffic advisories and construction updates. Enroll by sending email addresses to stcowan@pa.gov. Please write “Subscribe – Sewickley Bridge” in the subject line.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

