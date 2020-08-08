Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 308 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 178,495 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks/ VOCR

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B402993

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Jonathan Hall                          

STATION: Rutland                    

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 08/07/2020; 1700 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Alpine Drive, Killington, Vermont

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Paul D. Terwilliger                                            

AGE: 61

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Killington, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 08/07/2020 at approximately 1700 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of an intoxicated male in need of medical attention. Troopers responded to assist Regional Ambulance Service at a residence on Alpine Drive in the Town of Killington, VT. Troopers identified the individual as Paul D. Terwilliger (61) of Killington, VT.

 

During the incident it was learned that Terwilliger had Vermont Superior Court issued conditions of release not to consume or possess alcohol. Terwilliger was found to be in violation of those conditions. Terwilliger was later issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer to the charge of Violation of Conditions of Release.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/24/2020, 1000 hours           

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

Rutland Barracks/ VOCR

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.