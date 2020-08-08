Rutland Barracks/ VOCR

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B402993

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Jonathan Hall

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 08/07/2020; 1700 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Alpine Drive, Killington, Vermont

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Paul D. Terwilliger

AGE: 61

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Killington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/07/2020 at approximately 1700 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of an intoxicated male in need of medical attention. Troopers responded to assist Regional Ambulance Service at a residence on Alpine Drive in the Town of Killington, VT. Troopers identified the individual as Paul D. Terwilliger (61) of Killington, VT.

During the incident it was learned that Terwilliger had Vermont Superior Court issued conditions of release not to consume or possess alcohol. Terwilliger was found to be in violation of those conditions. Terwilliger was later issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer to the charge of Violation of Conditions of Release.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/24/2020, 1000 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.