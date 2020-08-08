Rutland Barracks/ VOCR
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B402993
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Jonathan Hall
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 08/07/2020; 1700 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Alpine Drive, Killington, Vermont
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Paul D. Terwilliger
AGE: 61
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Killington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/07/2020 at approximately 1700 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of an intoxicated male in need of medical attention. Troopers responded to assist Regional Ambulance Service at a residence on Alpine Drive in the Town of Killington, VT. Troopers identified the individual as Paul D. Terwilliger (61) of Killington, VT.
During the incident it was learned that Terwilliger had Vermont Superior Court issued conditions of release not to consume or possess alcohol. Terwilliger was found to be in violation of those conditions. Terwilliger was later issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer to the charge of Violation of Conditions of Release.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/24/2020, 1000 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.