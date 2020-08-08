For the Record – July

For The Record: MDE Permits, Licenses, Certifications Applications and Issuances

The following are partial lists by county of permit, license, and certification applications and issuances as well as other permitting activity at the Maryland Department of the Environment. For more information on these permits, please contact Amanda Degen at (410) 537-4120.

Applications Received 06/16/2020 thru 07/15/2020

ALLEGANY

MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL OF CUMBERLAND – 57 N Liberty St, Cumberland, MD 21502 (20-1066) Water permit to replace a water main at the site of Decatur St

ANNE ARUNDEL

8300 RIVERTON COURT FLEET FUELING FACILITY – 8300 Riverton Court, Laurel, MD 20707. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

COM SERVICES LLC. – DBA2 – 7548 New Ridge Rd, Hanover, MD 21076. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS – 445 Maxwell Frye Rd, Bldg A, Millersville, MD 21108 (20-1067) Sewage permit to construct sewage pump station upgrades at the site of 8113 Stone Haven Dr

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS – 2662 Riva Rd, Annapolis, MD 21401 (20-1072) Sewage permit to upgrade the sewage pumping station at the intersection of Marley Ave and First St

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS – 445 Maxwell Frye Rd, Millersville, MD 21108 (20-1079) Sewage permit to construct a force main at the site of Chesapeake Harbour Dr and Edgewood Rd

DARK HORSE ENTERPRISES, INC. – 8249 Waterford Rd, Pasadena, MD 21122. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

DBA8 DISTRIBUTION CENTER – 7021 Dorsey Rd, Hanover, MD 21076. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

DLD1 DISTRIBUTION CENTER – 7659 Solley Rd, Glen Burnie, MD 21060. Application received for GP for (4) Small Fuel Burning (Boilers/Heaters)

DLD1 DISTRIBUTION CENTER – 7659 Solley Rd, Glen Burnie, MD 21060. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

EAST CAMPUS BUILDING 3 (ECB3) – TEMPORARY CONCRETE FACILITY – 9499 Rockenbach Rd, Fort Meade, MD 20755. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

IDEXX LABORATORIES INC – 806 Cromwell Park Dr, Ste Y, Glen Burnie, MD 21061. Application received for GP for (1) Emergency Generator

NORTHROP GRUMMAN SYSTEMS CORPORATION – 900 International Dr, Linthicum, MD 21090. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

OSCAR’S ALEHOUSE EAST – 8026 Ritchie Hwy, Pasadena, MD 21122. Application received for GP for (1) Charbroiler/Pit Barbeque Installation

WODA COOPER COMPANIES – 500 S Front St, 10th Floor, Columbus, OH 43215. (20-1074) Sewage permit to construct a grinder pump station including a wet well, valve vault and odor control system at the site of Brock Bridge Rd

BALTIMORE CITY

DANI’S GRILL LLC – 5609 Hess Ave, Baltimore, MD 21212. Application received for GP for (1) Charbroiler/Pit Barbeque Installation

COM SERVICES LLC – BWI5 – 5501 Holabird Blvd, Baltimore, MD 21224. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

COM SERVICES, INC (MTN5) – 5300 Holabird Ave, Ste B, Baltimore, MD 21224. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

BELT’S BUSINESS CENTER TWO – 600 Folcroft St, Baltimore City, MD 21224. Application received for WMA5 GDP-Modification GDP Modification NOI

CATON 700 LLC. – 700 S Caton Ave, Baltimore City, MD 21229. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

FLANIGAN AND SONS, INC – ANNAPOLIS RD – 2120 Annapolis Rd, Baltimore, MD 21230. Application received for Toxics S/M PTC for (1) RAP Crushing and Screening Plant

SASOL CHEMICALS (USA) LLC – 3441 Fairfield Rd, Curtis Bay, MD 21226. Application received for simple PTC for Soil Vapor Extraction (SVE) System

THE BELT’S CORPORATION – 1820 Portal St, Highlandtown, MD 21224. Application received for WMA5 GDP-Modification GDP Modification NOI

BALTIMORE

COM SERVICES LLC – 8411 Kelso Dr, Essex, MD 212213175. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

COM SERVICES LLC. – DBA3 SPACE 2 – 22 Marshfield Court, Essex, MD 21221. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

COM SERVICES LLC. HBA2 – 3510 Washington Blvd, Halethorpe, MD 21227. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

BALTIMORE COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS – 111 W Chesapeake Ave Room 219, Towson, MD 21204 (20-1073) Sewage permit to construct a relief sanitary sewer at the site of Edwards Ave to approximately 380 feet of Northwind Rd

CHASE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL – 11701 Eastern Ave, Middle River, MD 21220. Application received for GP for (3) Small Fuel Burning (Boiler/Heater)

GRAY & SON, INC. – 10000 D Beaver Dam Rd, Cockeysville, MD 21030. Application received for Simple PTC for (1) Asphalt Storage Silo for Asphalt Plant

LOUIS J. GRASMICK LUMBER COMPANY INC – 6715 Quad Ave, Rosedale, MD 21237. Application received for WMA5 GDP-Renew GDP Renewal NOI

MARYLAND MATERIALS MANAGEMENT, LLC – 1430 Sparrows Point Blvd, Sparrows Point, MD 21219. Application received for 2020 Amend SPTO for material handling facility

MCCORMICK & COMPANY, INC – 11102 McCormick Rd, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. Application received for Toxics PTC to Install Exhaust Stacks for DBA area

CALVERT

CALVERT COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS – 150 Main St, Ste 202, Prince Frederick, MD 20678 (20-1069) Water permit to construct renovations to the 150,000 gallon elevated tank at the site of 4108 Cassell Rd

CALVERT COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS – 150 Main St, Ste 202, Prince Frederick, MD 20678 (20-1070) Water permit to construct renovations to the 100,000 gallon elevated tank at the site of 2812 Waterford Way

CECIL

COM SERVICES LLC – MDT2 – 600 Principio Pkwy West, North East, MD 21901. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

RIDERS UP FARM – 141 Liddell Rd, Colora, MD 21917. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

TERUMO MEDICAL CORPORATION – 950 Elkton Blvd, Elkton, MD 21921. Application received for installation of one (1) TR Band II Assembly Area machines

L. GORE & ASSOCIATES, INC – CHERRY HILL PLANT – 2401 Singerly Rd, Elkton, MD 21921. Application received for Toxics PTC for Mod and (2) FPM Calendar machines

CHARLES

G & S PINEY, LLC – 20-SP-1145 – 2851 V St NE, Washington, DC 20018 – New Surface Mining Permit

MIDDLETON FAMILY FARM, CH-027 – 4520 Renner Rd, Waldorf, MD 20602. Application received for Sewage Sludge Utilization Agricultural Land Application Permit Application

FREDERICK

BLACK ANKLE VINEYARDS – 14463 Black Ankle Rd, Mount Airy, MD 21771. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

COMUS MATERIALS-WOODSBORO OPERATION – 10642 Woodsboro Rd, Woodsboro, MD 21798. Application received for One (1) primary stone crushing and screening plant, rated at 1,200 tons per hour, powered by electricity, and one (1) secondary finishing plant, rated at 1,000 tons per hour, powered by electricity

HARFORD

BOB BELL CHEVROLET OF BEL AIR – 1230 Bel Air Rd, Bel Air, MD 21014. Application received for Scrap Tire Secondary Collection Facility License Application

CYTEC AEROSPACE MATERIALS, INC – 1300 Revolution St, Havre De Grace, MD 21078. Application received for Simple PTC for (1) Dust Collector

DMD2 (DTM1) DISTRIBUTION CNETER – 2203 Lakeside Blvd, Edgewood, MD 21040. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

DMD4 (DTM3) DISTRIBUTION – 102 Fulfillment Dr, Edgewood, MD 21040. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

OAK AVENUE RUBBLE LANDFILL – 1020 Oak Ave, Joppa, MD 21085. Application received for Ground Water Discharge Rubble Landfill Permit Application

SHA – CHURCHVILLE SHOP – 3050 Churchville Rd, Churchville, MD 21028. Application received for Scrap Tire Secondary Collection Facility License Application

VULCAN CONSTRUCTION MATERIALS, LLC-HAVRE DE GRACE QUARRY – 938 Quarry Rd, Havre De Grace, MD 21078. Application received for 600 TPH, portable, temporary crushing and screening plant

HOWARD

AT&T COMMUNICATIONS OF MARYLAND, LLC – 7125 Columbia Gateway Dr, 1st Fl, Columbia, MD 21046. Application received for GP for (1) Emergency Generator

BELT’S DISTRIBUTION CENTER – 6925 San Tomas Rd, Elkridge, MD 21075. Application received for WMA5 GDP-Modification GDP Modification NOI

DAYTON OAKS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL – 4691 Ten Oaks Rd, Dayton, MD 21036. Application received for GP for (2) Small Fuel Burning (Boiler/Heater)

HOWARD COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS – 7124 Riverwood Dr, Ste B, Columbia, MD 21046 (20-1075) Water permit to construct overflow improvements to the elevated water tank at the site of 8155 Clifford Ct

MONTPELIER 6 – 7651 Montpelier Rd, Laurel, MD 20723. Application received for GP for (1) Emergency Generator

JOHN PROPERTIES, INC. – 2560 Lord Baltimore Dr, Baltimore, MD 21244. (20-1064) Sewage permit to install a denitrification filter at the site of 700 Lisbon Center Dr at Woodbine Rd & Old Frederick Rd

KENT

CHESTERTOWN WWTP – 25792 John Hanson Rd, Chestertown, MD 21620. Application received for WMA2 Surface – Renewal Application

R0BIN REED MAY AND JONATHAN REED – 89-SP-0316 – 24911 Chestertown Rd, Chestertown, MD 21620 – TRANSFER

MONTGOMERY

COM SERVICES LLC – DDC2 – 861 E Gude Dr, Rockville, MD 20850. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

HIGHLAND VIEW ELEMENTARY SCHOOL – 9010 Providence Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20901. Application received for GP for (2) Small Fuel Burning (boilers/heaters)

KOITE GRILL – 8626 Colesville Rd, Silver Spring, MD 20910. Application received for Charbroilers and Pit Barbecues GP for (1) Charbroiler/Pit Barbecue Installation Renewal Part 70 for Fuel Burning Equipment

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BETHESDA – 8901 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD 20889. Application received for Part 70 Permit to Operate Renewal 2020 24-031-1124 Renewal Part 70 for Fuel Burning Equipment

WASHINGTON SUBURBAN SANITARY COMMISSION – 14501 Sweitzer Lane, Laurel, MD 20707. (20-1076) Water permit to remove and replace the large valve vault at the site of Crabbs Branch Way and Redland Rd

WASHINGTON SUBURBAN SANITARY COMMISSION – 14501 Sweitzer Lane, Laurel, MD 20707. (20-1077) Water permit to remove and replace the large valve vault at the site of Frederick Rd and Middlebrook Rd

NOT YET DETERMINED

BELTS BUSINESS CENTER – 606-608 Folcroft St, Baltimore, MD 21224. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

OUTSIDE OF MARYLAND

CASINGS OF TEXAS, INC – 6820 FM 3180, Baytown, TX 77520. Application received for Scrap Tire Hauler License Application

PRINCE GEORGE’S

ARBORY CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION, INC. – 7544 Arbory Ct, Laurel, MD 20708. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

ATF NATIONAL LABORATORY CENTER – 6000 Ammendale Rd, Beltsville, MD 20705. Application received for Reissue PTC Corrections Modification to Simple PTC to change operating conditions

ATK SPACE SYSTEMS – 11310 Frederick Ave, Beltsville, MD 20705. Application received for 2020 Initial SPTO for Aerospace Materials Mfg

CHRISTIAN AUTO REPAIR – 100 Lafayette Ave, Laurel, MD 20707. Application received for GP for (1) Vehicle Refinishing (Autobody)

DLD7 DISTRIBUTION CENTER – 10100 Willowdale Rd, Lanham, MD 20706. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

WSSC PISCATAWAY WRRF – 11 W Farmington Rd, Accokeek, MD 20607. Application received for WMA2M Surface – Renewal Application

QUEEN ANNE’S

HOVNANIAN HOMES – 101 Chester Station Dr, Chester, MD 21619 (20-1063) Water permit to construct a new water treatment facility at the site of Church St

QUEEN ANNE’S COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS – 110 Bateau Dr, P.O. Box 10, Stevensville, MD 21666. (20-1080) Sewage permit to install a septic tank effluent pump and sewer main at the site of Tower Gardens

SOMERSET

UNIVERSITY OF MD – EASTERN SHORE – 11868 Academic Oval, Princess Anne, MD 21853. Application received for GP for (4) Small Fuel Burning (Boilers/Heaters)

TALBOT

RARDIN FARMS-SCOTT RARDIN – 12810 Wye Landing Lane-Parcel 1, Lots 1-5, Easton, MD 21601. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

TOWN OF ST. MICHAELS – 100 Mill St, P.O. Box 206, St. Michaels, MD 21663. (20-1068) Water permit to construct renovations and sanitary repairs to the elevated tank at the site of 1001 S Talbot St

TOWN OF OCEAN CITY – 204 65 th St, Bldg E, Ocean City, MD 21842 (20-1065) Sewage permit to construct secondary clarifier improvements at the site of 6405 Seabay Dr

MBID OF DELAWARE, LLC – 5 Powell Lane, Collingswood, NJ 08108. (20-1078) Sewage permit to construct a lift station upgrade at the site of 312 Maple Ave

WASHINGTON

WILLIAM HETZER, INC. – BEAVER CREEK WEST – 10104 Mapleville Rd, Hagerstown, MD 21740. Application received for 2020 043-0269 Ren. S-M SPTO for (1) Asphalt plant

CITY OF HAGERSTOWN – 970 Eldridge Dr, Hagerstown, MD 21740. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

DBA7 DISTRIBUTION CENTER – 16604 Industrial Lane, Williamsport, MD 21795. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

PURINA MILLS, INC. – 11671 Hopewell Rd, Hagerstown, MD 21740. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

WICOMICO

DELMARVA POWER AND LIGHT COMPANY – 2530 N Salisbury Blvd, Salisbury, MD 21801. Application received for WAS5T – OPT (Renew) Application

HOLLOWAY FUNERAL HOME – 501 Snow Hill Rd, Salisbury, MD 21804. Application received for APA PTC for (1) Human Crematory

NEWLAND PARK MUNICIPAL LANDFILL – 7161 Brick Kiln Rd, Salisbury, MD 21801. Application received for Refuse Disposal Municipal Landfill Permit Application

WORCESTER

DNR FOREST SERVICE CHESAPEAKE AND POCOMOKE FORESTS – 6572 Snow Hill Rd, Snow Hill, MD 21863. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI

GOODY HILL SAND & GRAVEL, INC – 14-SP-1108 – 9539 Goody Hill Rd, Berlin, MD 21811 – MODIFICATION

RAYNES SAND & GRAVEL, INC – 05-SP-0993 – 8933 Logtown Rd, Berlin, MD 21811 – MODIFICATION

Permits Issued 06/16/2020 thru 07/15/2020

ANNE ARUNDEL

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS – 445 Maxwell Frye Rd, c/o Maribel Moore, Millersville, MD 21108 (19-22-1090) Sewage permit to construct a wastewater force main at the site of 2 nd Ave, Edgemont, Beach Drive, and Evelyn Gingell

Ave, Edgemont, Beach Drive, and Evelyn Gingell DLD1 DISTRIBUTION CENTER – 7659 Solley Rd, Glen Burnie, MD 21060. Issued 003-1676-5-0896 through 5-0899 GP for (4) small FBE

IDEXX LABORATORIES INC – 806 Cromwell Park Dr, Ste Y, Glen Burnie, MD 21061. Issued 003-1675-9-1193 GP for (1) Emer Gen

OSCAR’S ALEHOUSE EAST – 8026 Ritchie Hwy, Pasadena, MD 21122. Issued 003-1677-8-0354 GP for Charbroiler

BALTIMORE CITY

DANI’S GRILL LLC – 5609 Hess Ave, Baltimore, MD 21212. Issued 510-3792-8-0446 GP for (1) Charbroiler

CANGENE BIO PHARMA INC – 1111 S Paca St, Baltimore, MD 21230. Issued GDP Renewal Registration

CARROLL AWNING COMPANY, INC. – 2955 Frederick Ave, Baltimore, MD 21223. Issued GDP Renewal Registration

FLEISCHMANN’S VINEGAR COMPANY, INC. – 1900 Brand Ave, Mount Washington, MD 21209. Issued Permit

MONTEBELLO FILTRATION PLANT – 3901-4001 Hillen Rd, Baltimore, MD 21218. Issued Permit

SOLVAY USA INC. – 3440 Fairfield Rd, Curtis Bay, MD 21226. Issued GDP Renewal Registration

BALTIMORE

CHASE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL – 11701 Eastern Ave, Middle River, MD 21220. Issued 005-0120-4-2155 and 4-2156 GP for (2) small FBE

LOUIS J. GRASMICK LUMBER COMPANY INC – 6715 Quad Ave, Rosedale, MD 21237. Issued GDP Renewal Registration

QUEST DIAGNOSTICS – BALTIMORE RRL – 1715 Twin Springs Rd, Baltimore, MD 21227. Issued 005-2926-5-2483 and 5-2484 GP for (2) small FBE

STEVENSON VILLAGE, LLC – 10415 Stevenson Rd, Stevenson, MD 21153 (20-16-1055) Water permit to construct a water storage treatment system at the site of 1840 Hillside and 10401-10441 Stevenson Roads

CALVERT

NAVAL FACILITIES ENGINEERING COMMAND (NAVFAC) – 58 Bennion Rd, Annapolis, MD 21402. (20-14-1053) Water permit to clean and repair an elevated storage tank at the site of the Naval Research Lab at Chesapeake Beach

NAVAL FACILITIES ENGINEERING COMMAND (NAVFAC) -58 Bennion Rd, Annapolis, MD 21402. (20-14-1054) Water permit to construct a sodium hypochlorite treatment system at the site of the Naval Research Lab at Chesapeake Beach

CAROLINE

GOLDSBORO MATERIALS, LLC – 15-SP-1112 – 2124 Priest Bridge Dr, Suite 18, Crofton, MD 21114

CECIL

ALLAN MYERS MATERIALS MD, INC. – 77-SP-0065 – 638 Lancaster Ave, Malvern, PA 19355

CTP ENTERPRISES, LLC – 85-SP-0216 – 41 Gravel Pit Rd, Port Deposit, MD 21904

ELKTON WWTP – 200 W Pulaski Hwy, Elkton, MD 21921. Issued Permit

MDTA – THOMAS J. HATEM BRIDGE MAINTENANCE SHOP – 6000 Pulaski Hwy, Perryville, MD 21903. Issued 015-0147-5-0163 and 5-0164 GP for (2) Small FBE

RIDERS UP FARM – 141 Liddell Rd, Colora, MD 21917. Issued GDP New Registration

CHARLES

7-ELEVEN 38380 – 4690 Crain Hwy, White Plains, MD 20695. Issued 017-0274-9-0184 GP for Large Motor Vehicle Refueling

POTOMAC HEIGHTS MUTUAL HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION – 200 Cedar Lane, Indian Head, MD 20640 (19-14-1059) Water permit to construct a hydro pneumatic tank at the site of Holly Lane

DORCHESTER

JEROL MOORE LANDSCAPING & EXCAVATING, INC – 90-SP-0355 – P.O. Box 837, Cambridge, MD 21613

FREDERICK

BLACK ANKLE VINEYARDS – 14463 Black Ankle Rd, Mount Airy, MD 21771. Issued GDP New Registration

FREDERICK CITY WWTP – 100 Treatment Plant Rd, Frederick, MD 21701. Issued Permit

GARRETT

PHENIX TECHNOLOGIES, INC. – 75 Speicher Dr, Accident, MD 21520. Issued GDP Renewal Registration

THRASHER GROUP, INC. – 600 White Oaks Blvd, Bridgeport, WV 26330. (19-15:16-1087) Water permit to construct a water well, piping, and filter additions at the site of Accident

HARFORD

APG-ABERDEEN AREA – Aberdeen Area- APG, Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD 21005. Issued 025-0081-5-0379 through 5-0381 GP for (3) Boilers

CITY OF ABERDEEN – 60 N Parke St, Aberdeen, MD 21001 (20-13-1030) Water permit to install a third water boosting pump at the site of 687 Plater St

CITY OF ABERDEEN – 60 N. Parke St, Aberdeen, MD 21001. (20-25-1039) Sewage permit to construct a wastewater treatment plant improvement at the site of 361 Michael Lane

DMD2 (DTM1) DISTRIBUTION CENTER – 2203 Lakeside Blvd, Edgewood, MD 21040. Issued GDP New Registration

DMD4 (DTM3) DISTRIBUTION – 102 Fulfillment Dr, Edgewood, MD 21040. Issued GDP New Registration

HOWARD

DAYTON OAKS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL – 4691 Ten Oaks Rd, Dayton, MD 21036. Issued 027-0553-5-5-0439 and 5-0440 GP for (2) small

MONTGOMERY

HIGHLAND VIEW ELEMENTARY SCHOOL – 9010 Providence Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20901. Issued 031-0646-5-5-2522 and 5-2523 GP for (2) small FBE

HUMAN GENOME SCIENCES INC. – 9910 Belward Campus Dr, Rockville, MD 20850. Issued GDP Renewal Registration

HUMAN GENOME SCIENCES, INC. – LSM FACILITY – 9911 Belward Campus Dr, Rockville, MD 20850. Issued GDP Renewal Registration

KOITE GRILL – 8626 Colesville Rd, Silver Spring, MD 20910. Issued 031-2714-8-0257 GP for Charbroiler

PRINCE GEORGE’S

COM SERVICES LLC – 1000 Prince Georges Blvd, Upper Marlboro, MD 20774. Issued 033-2919-5-0666 and 5-0667 GP for (2) small FBE

CITY OF BOWIE – 15901 Excalibur Rd, Bowie, MD 20715 (20-14-1016) Water permit to clean and paint a water storage tank at the site of 3703 Media Lane

DC CHARCOAL CHICKEN – 3116 Queens Chapel Rd, Chillum, MD 20782. Issued 033-2916-8-0430 GP for (1) Charbroiler

FUTURE CARE – BRIGHTSEAT ROAD – 1051 Brightseat Rd, Landover, MD 20785. Issued GDP New Registration

IONQ, INC – 4505 Campus Dr, College Park, MD 20740. Issued 033-2917-9-1574 GP for (1) Emergency Generator

PRINCE GEORGES POOL – 3301 Buchanan St, Mount Rainier, MD 20712. Issued GDP New Registration

QUEEN ANNE’S

QUEENSTOWN WWTP – 120 Skipjack Cove Lane, Queenstown, MD 21658. Issued Permit

SOMERSET

DEBORAH BALLANTINE – 78-SP-0421 – 31697 Dublin Rd, Princess Anne, MD 21853

UNIVERSITY OF MD – EASTERN SHORE – 11868 Academic Oval, Princess Anne, MD 21853. Issued 039-0016-5-0018 through 5-0022 GP for (5) small FBE

ST. MARY’S

PLEASANT WATER CO. II LLC – Pleasant Dr, Avenue, MD 20609. Issued GDP New Registration

TALBOT

RARDIN FARMS-SCOTT RARDIN – 12810 Wye Landing Lane-Parcel 1, Lots 1-5, Easton, MD 21601. Issued GDP New Registration

WASHINGTON

CONSERVIT INC. – 18656 Leslie Dr, Hagerstown, MD 21740. Issued GDP Modification Registration

NFI TRUCKING – 11408 Stotler Rd, Hagerstown, MD 21740. Issued GDP New Registration

THOMAS, BENNETT & HUNTER, INC – 11661 Hopewell Rd, Hagerstown, MD 21740. Issued 043-0559-6-0745 GP for Concrete Batch Plant

THOMAS, BENNETT & HUNTER, INC – 11661 Hopewell Rd, Hagerstown, MD 21740. Issued 045-0559-5-0672 and 5-0673 GP for Hot Water Tanks

WICOMICO

SHARPTOWN WWTP – 408 Little Water St, Sharptown, MD 21861. Issued Permit

WORCESTER