For the Record – July
For The Record: MDE Permits, Licenses, Certifications Applications and Issuances
The following are partial lists by county of permit, license, and certification applications and issuances as well as other permitting activity at the Maryland Department of the Environment. For more information on these permits, please contact Amanda Degen at (410) 537-4120.
Applications Received 06/16/2020 thru 07/15/2020
ALLEGANY
- MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL OF CUMBERLAND – 57 N Liberty St, Cumberland, MD 21502 (20-1066) Water permit to replace a water main at the site of Decatur St
ANNE ARUNDEL
- 8300 RIVERTON COURT FLEET FUELING FACILITY – 8300 Riverton Court, Laurel, MD 20707. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI
- COM SERVICES LLC. – DBA2 – 7548 New Ridge Rd, Hanover, MD 21076. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI
- ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS – 445 Maxwell Frye Rd, Bldg A, Millersville, MD 21108 (20-1067) Sewage permit to construct sewage pump station upgrades at the site of 8113 Stone Haven Dr
- ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS – 2662 Riva Rd, Annapolis, MD 21401 (20-1072) Sewage permit to upgrade the sewage pumping station at the intersection of Marley Ave and First St
- ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS – 445 Maxwell Frye Rd, Millersville, MD 21108 (20-1079) Sewage permit to construct a force main at the site of Chesapeake Harbour Dr and Edgewood Rd
- DARK HORSE ENTERPRISES, INC. – 8249 Waterford Rd, Pasadena, MD 21122. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI
- DBA8 DISTRIBUTION CENTER – 7021 Dorsey Rd, Hanover, MD 21076. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI
- DLD1 DISTRIBUTION CENTER – 7659 Solley Rd, Glen Burnie, MD 21060. Application received for GP for (4) Small Fuel Burning (Boilers/Heaters)
- DLD1 DISTRIBUTION CENTER – 7659 Solley Rd, Glen Burnie, MD 21060. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI
- EAST CAMPUS BUILDING 3 (ECB3) – TEMPORARY CONCRETE FACILITY – 9499 Rockenbach Rd, Fort Meade, MD 20755. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI
- IDEXX LABORATORIES INC – 806 Cromwell Park Dr, Ste Y, Glen Burnie, MD 21061. Application received for GP for (1) Emergency Generator
- NORTHROP GRUMMAN SYSTEMS CORPORATION – 900 International Dr, Linthicum, MD 21090. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI
- OSCAR’S ALEHOUSE EAST – 8026 Ritchie Hwy, Pasadena, MD 21122. Application received for GP for (1) Charbroiler/Pit Barbeque Installation
- WODA COOPER COMPANIES – 500 S Front St, 10th Floor, Columbus, OH 43215. (20-1074) Sewage permit to construct a grinder pump station including a wet well, valve vault and odor control system at the site of Brock Bridge Rd
BALTIMORE CITY
- DANI’S GRILL LLC – 5609 Hess Ave, Baltimore, MD 21212. Application received for GP for (1) Charbroiler/Pit Barbeque Installation
- COM SERVICES LLC – BWI5 – 5501 Holabird Blvd, Baltimore, MD 21224. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI
- COM SERVICES, INC (MTN5) – 5300 Holabird Ave, Ste B, Baltimore, MD 21224. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI
- BELT’S BUSINESS CENTER TWO – 600 Folcroft St, Baltimore City, MD 21224. Application received for WMA5 GDP-Modification GDP Modification NOI
- CATON 700 LLC. – 700 S Caton Ave, Baltimore City, MD 21229. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI
- FLANIGAN AND SONS, INC – ANNAPOLIS RD – 2120 Annapolis Rd, Baltimore, MD 21230. Application received for Toxics S/M PTC for (1) RAP Crushing and Screening Plant
- SASOL CHEMICALS (USA) LLC – 3441 Fairfield Rd, Curtis Bay, MD 21226. Application received for simple PTC for Soil Vapor Extraction (SVE) System
- THE BELT’S CORPORATION – 1820 Portal St, Highlandtown, MD 21224. Application received for WMA5 GDP-Modification GDP Modification NOI
BALTIMORE
- COM SERVICES LLC – 8411 Kelso Dr, Essex, MD 212213175. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI
- COM SERVICES LLC. – DBA3 SPACE 2 – 22 Marshfield Court, Essex, MD 21221. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI
- COM SERVICES LLC. HBA2 – 3510 Washington Blvd, Halethorpe, MD 21227. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI
- BALTIMORE COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS – 111 W Chesapeake Ave Room 219, Towson, MD 21204 (20-1073) Sewage permit to construct a relief sanitary sewer at the site of Edwards Ave to approximately 380 feet of Northwind Rd
- CHASE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL – 11701 Eastern Ave, Middle River, MD 21220. Application received for GP for (3) Small Fuel Burning (Boiler/Heater)
- GRAY & SON, INC. – 10000 D Beaver Dam Rd, Cockeysville, MD 21030. Application received for Simple PTC for (1) Asphalt Storage Silo for Asphalt Plant
- LOUIS J. GRASMICK LUMBER COMPANY INC – 6715 Quad Ave, Rosedale, MD 21237. Application received for WMA5 GDP-Renew GDP Renewal NOI
- MARYLAND MATERIALS MANAGEMENT, LLC – 1430 Sparrows Point Blvd, Sparrows Point, MD 21219. Application received for 2020 Amend SPTO for material handling facility
- MCCORMICK & COMPANY, INC – 11102 McCormick Rd, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. Application received for Toxics PTC to Install Exhaust Stacks for DBA area
CALVERT
- CALVERT COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS – 150 Main St, Ste 202, Prince Frederick, MD 20678 (20-1069) Water permit to construct renovations to the 150,000 gallon elevated tank at the site of 4108 Cassell Rd
- CALVERT COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS – 150 Main St, Ste 202, Prince Frederick, MD 20678 (20-1070) Water permit to construct renovations to the 100,000 gallon elevated tank at the site of 2812 Waterford Way
CECIL
- COM SERVICES LLC – MDT2 – 600 Principio Pkwy West, North East, MD 21901. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI
- RIDERS UP FARM – 141 Liddell Rd, Colora, MD 21917. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI
- TERUMO MEDICAL CORPORATION – 950 Elkton Blvd, Elkton, MD 21921. Application received for installation of one (1) TR Band II Assembly Area machines
- L. GORE & ASSOCIATES, INC – CHERRY HILL PLANT – 2401 Singerly Rd, Elkton, MD 21921. Application received for Toxics PTC for Mod and (2) FPM Calendar machines
CHARLES
- G & S PINEY, LLC – 20-SP-1145 – 2851 V St NE, Washington, DC 20018 – New Surface Mining Permit
- MIDDLETON FAMILY FARM, CH-027 – 4520 Renner Rd, Waldorf, MD 20602. Application received for Sewage Sludge Utilization Agricultural Land Application Permit Application
FREDERICK
- BLACK ANKLE VINEYARDS – 14463 Black Ankle Rd, Mount Airy, MD 21771. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI
- COMUS MATERIALS-WOODSBORO OPERATION – 10642 Woodsboro Rd, Woodsboro, MD 21798. Application received for One (1) primary stone crushing and screening plant, rated at 1,200 tons per hour, powered by electricity, and one (1) secondary finishing plant, rated at 1,000 tons per hour, powered by electricity
HARFORD
- BOB BELL CHEVROLET OF BEL AIR – 1230 Bel Air Rd, Bel Air, MD 21014. Application received for Scrap Tire Secondary Collection Facility License Application
- CYTEC AEROSPACE MATERIALS, INC – 1300 Revolution St, Havre De Grace, MD 21078. Application received for Simple PTC for (1) Dust Collector
- DMD2 (DTM1) DISTRIBUTION CNETER – 2203 Lakeside Blvd, Edgewood, MD 21040. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI
- DMD4 (DTM3) DISTRIBUTION – 102 Fulfillment Dr, Edgewood, MD 21040. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI
- OAK AVENUE RUBBLE LANDFILL – 1020 Oak Ave, Joppa, MD 21085. Application received for Ground Water Discharge Rubble Landfill Permit Application
- SHA – CHURCHVILLE SHOP – 3050 Churchville Rd, Churchville, MD 21028. Application received for Scrap Tire Secondary Collection Facility License Application
- VULCAN CONSTRUCTION MATERIALS, LLC-HAVRE DE GRACE QUARRY – 938 Quarry Rd, Havre De Grace, MD 21078. Application received for 600 TPH, portable, temporary crushing and screening plant
HOWARD
- AT&T COMMUNICATIONS OF MARYLAND, LLC – 7125 Columbia Gateway Dr, 1st Fl, Columbia, MD 21046. Application received for GP for (1) Emergency Generator
- BELT’S DISTRIBUTION CENTER – 6925 San Tomas Rd, Elkridge, MD 21075. Application received for WMA5 GDP-Modification GDP Modification NOI
- DAYTON OAKS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL – 4691 Ten Oaks Rd, Dayton, MD 21036. Application received for GP for (2) Small Fuel Burning (Boiler/Heater)
- HOWARD COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS – 7124 Riverwood Dr, Ste B, Columbia, MD 21046 (20-1075) Water permit to construct overflow improvements to the elevated water tank at the site of 8155 Clifford Ct
- MONTPELIER 6 – 7651 Montpelier Rd, Laurel, MD 20723. Application received for GP for (1) Emergency Generator
- JOHN PROPERTIES, INC. – 2560 Lord Baltimore Dr, Baltimore, MD 21244. (20-1064) Sewage permit to install a denitrification filter at the site of 700 Lisbon Center Dr at Woodbine Rd & Old Frederick Rd
KENT
- CHESTERTOWN WWTP – 25792 John Hanson Rd, Chestertown, MD 21620. Application received for WMA2 Surface – Renewal Application
- R0BIN REED MAY AND JONATHAN REED – 89-SP-0316 – 24911 Chestertown Rd, Chestertown, MD 21620 – TRANSFER
MONTGOMERY
- COM SERVICES LLC – DDC2 – 861 E Gude Dr, Rockville, MD 20850. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI
- HIGHLAND VIEW ELEMENTARY SCHOOL – 9010 Providence Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20901. Application received for GP for (2) Small Fuel Burning (boilers/heaters)
- KOITE GRILL – 8626 Colesville Rd, Silver Spring, MD 20910. Application received for Charbroilers and Pit Barbecues GP for (1) Charbroiler/Pit Barbecue Installation Renewal Part 70 for Fuel Burning Equipment
- NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BETHESDA – 8901 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD 20889. Application received for Part 70 Permit to Operate Renewal 2020 24-031-1124 Renewal Part 70 for Fuel Burning Equipment
- WASHINGTON SUBURBAN SANITARY COMMISSION – 14501 Sweitzer Lane, Laurel, MD 20707. (20-1076) Water permit to remove and replace the large valve vault at the site of Crabbs Branch Way and Redland Rd
- WASHINGTON SUBURBAN SANITARY COMMISSION – 14501 Sweitzer Lane, Laurel, MD 20707. (20-1077) Water permit to remove and replace the large valve vault at the site of Frederick Rd and Middlebrook Rd
NOT YET DETERMINED
- BELTS BUSINESS CENTER – 606-608 Folcroft St, Baltimore, MD 21224. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI
OUTSIDE OF MARYLAND
- CASINGS OF TEXAS, INC – 6820 FM 3180, Baytown, TX 77520. Application received for Scrap Tire Hauler License Application
PRINCE GEORGE’S
- ARBORY CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION, INC. – 7544 Arbory Ct, Laurel, MD 20708. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI
- ATF NATIONAL LABORATORY CENTER – 6000 Ammendale Rd, Beltsville, MD 20705. Application received for Reissue PTC Corrections Modification to Simple PTC to change operating conditions
- ATK SPACE SYSTEMS – 11310 Frederick Ave, Beltsville, MD 20705. Application received for 2020 Initial SPTO for Aerospace Materials Mfg
- CHRISTIAN AUTO REPAIR – 100 Lafayette Ave, Laurel, MD 20707. Application received for GP for (1) Vehicle Refinishing (Autobody)
- DLD7 DISTRIBUTION CENTER – 10100 Willowdale Rd, Lanham, MD 20706. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI
- WSSC PISCATAWAY WRRF – 11 W Farmington Rd, Accokeek, MD 20607. Application received for WMA2M Surface – Renewal Application
QUEEN ANNE’S
- HOVNANIAN HOMES – 101 Chester Station Dr, Chester, MD 21619 (20-1063) Water permit to construct a new water treatment facility at the site of Church St
- QUEEN ANNE’S COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS – 110 Bateau Dr, P.O. Box 10, Stevensville, MD 21666. (20-1080) Sewage permit to install a septic tank effluent pump and sewer main at the site of Tower Gardens
SOMERSET
- UNIVERSITY OF MD – EASTERN SHORE – 11868 Academic Oval, Princess Anne, MD 21853. Application received for GP for (4) Small Fuel Burning (Boilers/Heaters)
TALBOT
- RARDIN FARMS-SCOTT RARDIN – 12810 Wye Landing Lane-Parcel 1, Lots 1-5, Easton, MD 21601. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI
- TOWN OF ST. MICHAELS – 100 Mill St, P.O. Box 206, St. Michaels, MD 21663. (20-1068) Water permit to construct renovations and sanitary repairs to the elevated tank at the site of 1001 S Talbot St
- TOWN OF OCEAN CITY – 204 65th St, Bldg E, Ocean City, MD 21842 (20-1065) Sewage permit to construct secondary clarifier improvements at the site of 6405 Seabay Dr
- TOWN OF BERLIN – 10 William St, Berlin, MD 21811 (20-1071) Water permit to recoat the interior of the water tower at 94 Franklin Ave
- MBID OF DELAWARE, LLC – 5 Powell Lane, Collingswood, NJ 08108. (20-1078) Sewage permit to construct a lift station upgrade at the site of 312 Maple Ave
WASHINGTON
- WILLIAM HETZER, INC. – BEAVER CREEK WEST – 10104 Mapleville Rd, Hagerstown, MD 21740. Application received for 2020 043-0269 Ren. S-M SPTO for (1) Asphalt plant
- CITY OF HAGERSTOWN – 970 Eldridge Dr, Hagerstown, MD 21740. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI
- DBA7 DISTRIBUTION CENTER – 16604 Industrial Lane, Williamsport, MD 21795. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI
- PURINA MILLS, INC. – 11671 Hopewell Rd, Hagerstown, MD 21740. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI
WICOMICO
- DELMARVA POWER AND LIGHT COMPANY – 2530 N Salisbury Blvd, Salisbury, MD 21801. Application received for WAS5T – OPT (Renew) Application
- HOLLOWAY FUNERAL HOME – 501 Snow Hill Rd, Salisbury, MD 21804. Application received for APA PTC for (1) Human Crematory
- NEWLAND PARK MUNICIPAL LANDFILL – 7161 Brick Kiln Rd, Salisbury, MD 21801. Application received for Refuse Disposal Municipal Landfill Permit Application
WORCESTER
- DNR FOREST SERVICE CHESAPEAKE AND POCOMOKE FORESTS – 6572 Snow Hill Rd, Snow Hill, MD 21863. Application received for WMA5 GDP-New GDP New NOI
- GOODY HILL SAND & GRAVEL, INC – 14-SP-1108 – 9539 Goody Hill Rd, Berlin, MD 21811 – MODIFICATION
- RAYNES SAND & GRAVEL, INC – 05-SP-0993 – 8933 Logtown Rd, Berlin, MD 21811 – MODIFICATION
Permits Issued 06/16/2020 thru 07/15/2020
ANNE ARUNDEL
- ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS – 445 Maxwell Frye Rd, c/o Maribel Moore, Millersville, MD 21108 (19-22-1090) Sewage permit to construct a wastewater force main at the site of 2nd Ave, Edgemont, Beach Drive, and Evelyn Gingell
- DLD1 DISTRIBUTION CENTER – 7659 Solley Rd, Glen Burnie, MD 21060. Issued 003-1676-5-0896 through 5-0899 GP for (4) small FBE
- IDEXX LABORATORIES INC – 806 Cromwell Park Dr, Ste Y, Glen Burnie, MD 21061. Issued 003-1675-9-1193 GP for (1) Emer Gen
- OSCAR’S ALEHOUSE EAST – 8026 Ritchie Hwy, Pasadena, MD 21122. Issued 003-1677-8-0354 GP for Charbroiler
BALTIMORE CITY
- DANI’S GRILL LLC – 5609 Hess Ave, Baltimore, MD 21212. Issued 510-3792-8-0446 GP for (1) Charbroiler
- CANGENE BIO PHARMA INC – 1111 S Paca St, Baltimore, MD 21230. Issued GDP Renewal Registration
- CARROLL AWNING COMPANY, INC. – 2955 Frederick Ave, Baltimore, MD 21223. Issued GDP Renewal Registration
- FLEISCHMANN’S VINEGAR COMPANY, INC. – 1900 Brand Ave, Mount Washington, MD 21209. Issued Permit
- MONTEBELLO FILTRATION PLANT – 3901-4001 Hillen Rd, Baltimore, MD 21218. Issued Permit
- SOLVAY USA INC. – 3440 Fairfield Rd, Curtis Bay, MD 21226. Issued GDP Renewal Registration
BALTIMORE
- CHASE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL – 11701 Eastern Ave, Middle River, MD 21220. Issued 005-0120-4-2155 and 4-2156 GP for (2) small FBE
- LOUIS J. GRASMICK LUMBER COMPANY INC – 6715 Quad Ave, Rosedale, MD 21237. Issued GDP Renewal Registration
- QUEST DIAGNOSTICS – BALTIMORE RRL – 1715 Twin Springs Rd, Baltimore, MD 21227. Issued 005-2926-5-2483 and 5-2484 GP for (2) small FBE
- STEVENSON VILLAGE, LLC – 10415 Stevenson Rd, Stevenson, MD 21153 (20-16-1055) Water permit to construct a water storage treatment system at the site of 1840 Hillside and 10401-10441 Stevenson Roads
CALVERT
- NAVAL FACILITIES ENGINEERING COMMAND (NAVFAC) – 58 Bennion Rd, Annapolis, MD 21402. (20-14-1053) Water permit to clean and repair an elevated storage tank at the site of the Naval Research Lab at Chesapeake Beach
- NAVAL FACILITIES ENGINEERING COMMAND (NAVFAC) -58 Bennion Rd, Annapolis, MD 21402. (20-14-1054) Water permit to construct a sodium hypochlorite treatment system at the site of the Naval Research Lab at Chesapeake Beach
CAROLINE
- GOLDSBORO MATERIALS, LLC – 15-SP-1112 – 2124 Priest Bridge Dr, Suite 18, Crofton, MD 21114
CECIL
- ALLAN MYERS MATERIALS MD, INC. – 77-SP-0065 – 638 Lancaster Ave, Malvern, PA 19355
- CTP ENTERPRISES, LLC – 85-SP-0216 – 41 Gravel Pit Rd, Port Deposit, MD 21904
- ELKTON WWTP – 200 W Pulaski Hwy, Elkton, MD 21921. Issued Permit
- MDTA – THOMAS J. HATEM BRIDGE MAINTENANCE SHOP – 6000 Pulaski Hwy, Perryville, MD 21903. Issued 015-0147-5-0163 and 5-0164 GP for (2) Small FBE
- RIDERS UP FARM – 141 Liddell Rd, Colora, MD 21917. Issued GDP New Registration
CHARLES
- 7-ELEVEN 38380 – 4690 Crain Hwy, White Plains, MD 20695. Issued 017-0274-9-0184 GP for Large Motor Vehicle Refueling
- POTOMAC HEIGHTS MUTUAL HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION – 200 Cedar Lane, Indian Head, MD 20640 (19-14-1059) Water permit to construct a hydro pneumatic tank at the site of Holly Lane
DORCHESTER
- JEROL MOORE LANDSCAPING & EXCAVATING, INC – 90-SP-0355 – P.O. Box 837, Cambridge, MD 21613
FREDERICK
- BLACK ANKLE VINEYARDS – 14463 Black Ankle Rd, Mount Airy, MD 21771. Issued GDP New Registration
- FREDERICK CITY WWTP – 100 Treatment Plant Rd, Frederick, MD 21701. Issued Permit
GARRETT
- PHENIX TECHNOLOGIES, INC. – 75 Speicher Dr, Accident, MD 21520. Issued GDP Renewal Registration
- THRASHER GROUP, INC. – 600 White Oaks Blvd, Bridgeport, WV 26330. (19-15:16-1087) Water permit to construct a water well, piping, and filter additions at the site of Accident
HARFORD
- APG-ABERDEEN AREA – Aberdeen Area- APG, Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD 21005. Issued 025-0081-5-0379 through 5-0381 GP for (3) Boilers
- CITY OF ABERDEEN – 60 N Parke St, Aberdeen, MD 21001 (20-13-1030) Water permit to install a third water boosting pump at the site of 687 Plater St
- CITY OF ABERDEEN – 60 N. Parke St, Aberdeen, MD 21001. (20-25-1039) Sewage permit to construct a wastewater treatment plant improvement at the site of 361 Michael Lane
- DMD2 (DTM1) DISTRIBUTION CENTER – 2203 Lakeside Blvd, Edgewood, MD 21040. Issued GDP New Registration
- DMD4 (DTM3) DISTRIBUTION – 102 Fulfillment Dr, Edgewood, MD 21040. Issued GDP New Registration
HOWARD
- DAYTON OAKS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL – 4691 Ten Oaks Rd, Dayton, MD 21036. Issued 027-0553-5-5-0439 and 5-0440 GP for (2) small
MONTGOMERY
- HIGHLAND VIEW ELEMENTARY SCHOOL – 9010 Providence Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20901. Issued 031-0646-5-5-2522 and 5-2523 GP for (2) small FBE
- HUMAN GENOME SCIENCES INC. – 9910 Belward Campus Dr, Rockville, MD 20850. Issued GDP Renewal Registration
- HUMAN GENOME SCIENCES, INC. – LSM FACILITY – 9911 Belward Campus Dr, Rockville, MD 20850. Issued GDP Renewal Registration
- KOITE GRILL – 8626 Colesville Rd, Silver Spring, MD 20910. Issued 031-2714-8-0257 GP for Charbroiler
PRINCE GEORGE’S
- COM SERVICES LLC – 1000 Prince Georges Blvd, Upper Marlboro, MD 20774. Issued 033-2919-5-0666 and 5-0667 GP for (2) small FBE
- CITY OF BOWIE – 15901 Excalibur Rd, Bowie, MD 20715 (20-14-1016) Water permit to clean and paint a water storage tank at the site of 3703 Media Lane
- DC CHARCOAL CHICKEN – 3116 Queens Chapel Rd, Chillum, MD 20782. Issued 033-2916-8-0430 GP for (1) Charbroiler
- FUTURE CARE – BRIGHTSEAT ROAD – 1051 Brightseat Rd, Landover, MD 20785. Issued GDP New Registration
- IONQ, INC – 4505 Campus Dr, College Park, MD 20740. Issued 033-2917-9-1574 GP for (1) Emergency Generator
- PRINCE GEORGES POOL – 3301 Buchanan St, Mount Rainier, MD 20712. Issued GDP New Registration
QUEEN ANNE’S
- QUEENSTOWN WWTP – 120 Skipjack Cove Lane, Queenstown, MD 21658. Issued Permit
SOMERSET
- DEBORAH BALLANTINE – 78-SP-0421 – 31697 Dublin Rd, Princess Anne, MD 21853
- UNIVERSITY OF MD – EASTERN SHORE – 11868 Academic Oval, Princess Anne, MD 21853. Issued 039-0016-5-0018 through 5-0022 GP for (5) small FBE
ST. MARY’S
- PLEASANT WATER CO. II LLC – Pleasant Dr, Avenue, MD 20609. Issued GDP New Registration
TALBOT
- RARDIN FARMS-SCOTT RARDIN – 12810 Wye Landing Lane-Parcel 1, Lots 1-5, Easton, MD 21601. Issued GDP New Registration
WASHINGTON
- CONSERVIT INC. – 18656 Leslie Dr, Hagerstown, MD 21740. Issued GDP Modification Registration
- NFI TRUCKING – 11408 Stotler Rd, Hagerstown, MD 21740. Issued GDP New Registration
- THOMAS, BENNETT & HUNTER, INC – 11661 Hopewell Rd, Hagerstown, MD 21740. Issued 043-0559-6-0745 GP for Concrete Batch Plant
- THOMAS, BENNETT & HUNTER, INC – 11661 Hopewell Rd, Hagerstown, MD 21740. Issued 045-0559-5-0672 and 5-0673 GP for Hot Water Tanks
WICOMICO
- SHARPTOWN WWTP – 408 Little Water St, Sharptown, MD 21861. Issued Permit
WORCESTER
- BARCLAY WATER MANAGEMENT – 55 Chapel St, Ste 400, Newton, MA 02458 (20-1031) Water permit to construct a chloramine system at the site of 12601 Coastal Hwy
- JACQUELINE BULLIS – 92-SP-0416 – 102 N Bay St, Snow Hill, MD 21863
- RAYNES SAND & GRAVEL, INC – 05-SP-0993 – 8933 Logtown Rd, Berlin, MD