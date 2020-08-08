Tennis Master 3D New Mobile Hypercasual Game
Maysalward announced the launch of its new mobile game title "Tennis Master 3D" on iOS and Android. A highly addictive and engaging puzzle game.AMMAN, JORDAN, August 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading Mobile game developer Maysalward Studio, announced today the launch of its new mobile game title "Tennis Master 3D" on iOS and Android.
The game is a highly addictive and engaging hyper-casual mobile puzzle game where players have to play many mini-games surrounding the tennis court and around the Tennis ball simple but addictive physics.
Maysalward continues to release new casual games offering players a wide selection of lightweight games with simple mechanics that offer instant gameplay. Early this year, the studio started to bring Hyper casual games to the game development process. With their popular mobile casual board games like Dominoes Pro, Trix Skeikh El Koba, and other popular games, the company is determined to introduce what it calls "Super Hyper Casual Games."
This game is 100% free and can be played and enjoyed without limit.
"The mission with Tennis Master 3D was to create an easy to play but challenging puzzle game with a visual tennis theme that introduces new gameplay to casual gamer audience and all Tennis fans out there missing the yellow ball during the COVID-19 and cancellation of major tournaments," says Nour KHRAIS.
Early April Maysalward was part of the 18 game industry leaders in the interactive entertainment space that launched #PlayApartTogether, an initiative that encourages users to follow the WHO's health guidelines—including physical distancing, hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette and other powerful preventive actions people can take to fight
COVID-19.
Khrais Added" We are committed to developing more fun games and bring joy and amusement to our players especially during this global challenge we are living that put social pressure on us in addition to the health concerns we live daily"
