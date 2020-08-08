Tennis Master 3D New Mobile Hypercasual Game

Maysalward announced the launch of its new mobile game title "Tennis Master 3D" on iOS and Android. A highly addictive and engaging puzzle game.

AMMAN, JORDAN, August 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading Mobile game developer Maysalward Studio, announced today the launch of its new mobile game title "Tennis Master 3D" on iOS and Android.

The game is a highly addictive and engaging hyper-casual mobile puzzle game where players have to play many mini-games surrounding the tennis court and around the Tennis ball simple but addictive physics.

Maysalward continues to release new casual games offering players a wide selection of lightweight games with simple mechanics that offer instant gameplay. Early this year, the studio started to bring Hyper casual games to the game development process. With their popular mobile casual board games like Dominoes Pro, Trix Skeikh El Koba, and other popular games, the company is determined to introduce what it calls "Super Hyper Casual Games."

This game is 100% free and can be played and enjoyed without limit.

"The mission with Tennis Master 3D was to create an easy to play but challenging puzzle game with a visual tennis theme that introduces new gameplay to casual gamer audience and all Tennis fans out there missing the yellow ball during the COVID-19 and cancellation of major tournaments," says Nour KHRAIS.

Early April Maysalward was part of the 18 game industry leaders in the interactive entertainment space that launched #PlayApartTogether, an initiative that encourages users to follow the WHO's health guidelines—including physical distancing, hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette and other powerful preventive actions people can take to fight
COVID-19.

Khrais Added" We are committed to developing more fun games and bring joy and amusement to our players especially during this global challenge we are living that put social pressure on us in addition to the health concerns we live daily"

About

Based in Jordan, MRD has proven competency with a wide ranging expertise demonstrated by its comprehensive product and project portfolio which includes cross platform multiplayer games and social network interactive games and applications. Under a glocalized vision, MRD has designed and developed some of the most popular mobile games in the region including cards games such as Balot, Trix and Tarneeb. In addition to board games such as Carrom & Tawla. Casual games & edutainment games are the specialty of MRD. MRD Mobile & Online Games are enabled on technologies ranging from J2ME, Symbian, Blackberry, Android & iOS platforms in addition to online, social, and interactive networks such as Facebook. MRD operates two development studios based in Amman and Irbid and boosts a highly diverse, dedicated and professional workforce of more than 30 developers backed by strong management.

Leading Mobile Game Studio and Publisher MENA

