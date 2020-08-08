Middlesex Barracks/Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Threatening, & Simple Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A303344
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: John Gildea
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 8/7/2020 @ 22:53 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 116 W Corinth Rd, Washington VT
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Threatening & Simple Assault
ACCUSED: Nicholas Winters
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: W. Corinth Rd
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 7th 2020 The Vermont State Police from the Middlesex Barracks received a report of a noise disturbance on West Corinth Rd in Washington. Troopers responded to the residence in question. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Nicholas Winters for Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Threatening and Simple Assault. Winters was taking into custody without incident and transported to the Middlesex Barracks for processing. Winters was released with a citation to appear at Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division on August 19th, 2020.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/19/20 @ 08:30
COURT: Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper John Gildea
Vermont State Police - Middlesex
1080 US Rte 2
Middlesex, Vermont
Phone: (802) 229-9191
Fax: (802) 229-2648