Middlesex Barracks/Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Threatening, & Simple Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A303344

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: John Gildea

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 8/7/2020 @ 22:53 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 116 W Corinth Rd, Washington VT

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Threatening & Simple Assault

ACCUSED: Nicholas Winters

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: W. Corinth Rd

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 7th 2020 The Vermont State Police from the Middlesex Barracks received a report of a noise disturbance on West Corinth Rd in Washington. Troopers responded to the residence in question. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Nicholas Winters for Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Threatening and Simple Assault. Winters was taking into custody without incident and transported to the Middlesex Barracks for processing. Winters was released with a citation to appear at Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division on August 19th, 2020.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/19/20 @ 08:30

COURT: Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

