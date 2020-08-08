Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New Haven Barracks / Agg. OOC

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B501871

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. R. Normile                             

STATION: New Haven                     

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 07/27/2020; 1703 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Leicester- Whiting Rd.

VIOLATION: Aggravated Operation Without Owner’s Consent

 

ACCUSED: Christopher Bridgmon                                              

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Leicester, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 07/27/2020 at approximately 1703 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a stolen vehicle from a residence on Leicester Whiting Rd. in the Town of Leicester, VT. Troopers identified the suspect as Christopher Bridgmon (34) of Leicester, VT.

 

The vehicle was later located by members of the Pittsford Police Department and Troopers from the Rutland Barracks who attempted to stop the vehicle. Bridgmon fled in the vehicle and ultimately crashed it in the Town of Pittsford. Bridgmon was later issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer to the charge of Aggravated Operating without Owners Consent.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/21/2020, 1230 hours           

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

