New Haven Barracks / Agg. OOC
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B501871
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. R. Normile
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 07/27/2020; 1703 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Leicester- Whiting Rd.
VIOLATION: Aggravated Operation Without Owner’s Consent
ACCUSED: Christopher Bridgmon
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Leicester, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/27/2020 at approximately 1703 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a stolen vehicle from a residence on Leicester Whiting Rd. in the Town of Leicester, VT. Troopers identified the suspect as Christopher Bridgmon (34) of Leicester, VT.
The vehicle was later located by members of the Pittsford Police Department and Troopers from the Rutland Barracks who attempted to stop the vehicle. Bridgmon fled in the vehicle and ultimately crashed it in the Town of Pittsford. Bridgmon was later issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer to the charge of Aggravated Operating without Owners Consent.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/21/2020, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.