VSP Royalton/DUI#2
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B202509
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 08/07/2020 at 1724
INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont RT 100 Granville
VIOLATION: DUI #2
ACCUSED: Shawn Gagnon
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chicopee, MA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/07/2020 at 1724 hours, Vermont State Police received a call advising a
vehicle had gone off the roadway and rolled over. The operator, Shawn Gagnon of
Chicopee, MA, showed signs of impairment. Upon further investigation it was determined that
Gagnon was operating under the influence of alcohol. Gagnon was placed under
arrest and transported to the Royalton State Police Barracks for processing. He
was later released with a criminal citation to appear in Addison County Superior
Court, Criminal Division to answer to the charge of DUI#2.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/24/2020 at 1230
COURT: Addison County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.