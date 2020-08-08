VSP Royalton/DUI#2

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B202509

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 08/07/2020 at 1724

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont RT 100 Granville

VIOLATION: DUI #2

ACCUSED: Shawn Gagnon

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chicopee, MA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/07/2020 at 1724 hours, Vermont State Police received a call advising a

vehicle had gone off the roadway and rolled over. The operator, Shawn Gagnon of

Chicopee, MA, showed signs of impairment. Upon further investigation it was determined that

Gagnon was operating under the influence of alcohol. Gagnon was placed under

arrest and transported to the Royalton State Police Barracks for processing. He

was later released with a criminal citation to appear in Addison County Superior

Court, Criminal Division to answer to the charge of DUI#2.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/24/2020 at 1230

COURT: Addison County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.