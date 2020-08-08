Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 633 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 178,774 in the last 365 days.

VSP Royalton/DUI#2

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B202509

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah                           

STATION: Royalton                     

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 08/07/2020 at 1724

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont RT 100 Granville

VIOLATION: DUI #2

 

ACCUSED: Shawn Gagnon                                                

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chicopee, MA

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/07/2020 at 1724 hours, Vermont State Police received a call advising a

vehicle had gone off the roadway and rolled over. The operator, Shawn Gagnon of

Chicopee, MA, showed signs of impairment. Upon further investigation it was determined that

Gagnon was operating under the influence of alcohol. Gagnon was placed under

arrest and transported to the Royalton State Police Barracks for processing. He

was later released with a criminal citation to appear in Addison County Superior

Court, Criminal Division to answer to the charge of DUI#2.  

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/24/2020 at 1230           

COURT: Addison County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

VSP Royalton/DUI#2

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.