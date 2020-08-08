VSP Middlesex Barracks / Arrest on Warrant
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:20A303340
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#:229-9191
DATE/TIME: 08/07/2020 / 2000 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt. 100/ Waterbury
VIOLATION: Arrest on warrant
ACCUSED: Jackson Melady
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: E. Montpelier, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/07/2020 at approximately 1855 hours, Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop on Route 100 in the town of Waterbury after observing a traffic infraction. State Police made contact with the operator who was identified as, Jackson Melady. Further investigation revealed that Jackson had an active warrant for his arrest for failure to appear in court at a previous date and time. Jackson was taken into custody and transported to the Middlesex Barracks for processing. Jackson was fingerprinted, photographed and released on citation. Jackson was issued several Vermont Civil Violation Complaints for the infractions observed.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/10/20 1245 hours
COURT: Washington
LODGED - LOCATION: Barre City
BAIL: No
MUG SHOT: Attached