VSP Middlesex Barracks / Arrest on Warrant

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

      

CASE#:20A303340

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler                            

STATION: Middlesex                    

CONTACT#:229-9191

DATE/TIME: 08/07/2020 / 2000 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt. 100/ Waterbury

VIOLATION: Arrest on warrant

ACCUSED: Jackson Melady

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: E. Montpelier, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

            On 08/07/2020 at approximately 1855 hours, Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop on Route 100 in the town of Waterbury after observing a traffic infraction. State Police made contact with the operator who was identified as, Jackson Melady. Further investigation revealed that Jackson had an active warrant for his arrest for failure to appear in court at a previous date and time. Jackson was taken into custody and transported to the Middlesex Barracks for processing. Jackson was fingerprinted, photographed and released on citation. Jackson was issued several Vermont Civil Violation Complaints for the infractions observed.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/10/20 1245 hours

COURT: Washington

LODGED - LOCATION: Barre City

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

