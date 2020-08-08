Westminster Barracks/DUI-Drugs
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B103625
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Z. Van Valkenburgh
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 8/7/2020 at about 5:45 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 Northbound, MM 33.8
VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence of an Intoxicating Substance, a violation of T.23 V.S.A. 1201(a)(3)
ACCUSED: Alberto L. Abreu
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, Massachusetts
VICTIM: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 8/7/20, at about 5:45 PM, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks stopped a motor vehicle on Interstate 91 northbound near mile marker 33.8 in Rockingham (Windham County) for a speeding violation.
During the stop, the operator, Alberto Abreu, 23, of Springfield MA was displaying indicators of impairment via intoxicating substance.
Abreu was subsequently arrested and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in Westminster for processing, where he was released on a citation.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/22/20, 1:30 PM
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached