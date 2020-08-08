Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Westminster Barracks/DUI-Drugs

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B103625

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Z. Van Valkenburgh                             

STATION: Westminster                      

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 8/7/2020 at about 5:45 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 Northbound, MM 33.8

VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence of an Intoxicating Substance, a violation of T.23 V.S.A. 1201(a)(3)

 

ACCUSED: Alberto L. Abreu                                               

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, Massachusetts

 

VICTIM: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 8/7/20, at about 5:45 PM, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks stopped a motor vehicle on Interstate 91 northbound near mile marker 33.8 in Rockingham (Windham County) for a speeding violation.

 

During the stop, the operator, Alberto Abreu, 23, of Springfield MA was displaying indicators of impairment via intoxicating substance.

 

Abreu was subsequently arrested and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in Westminster for processing, where he was released on a citation.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  9/22/20, 1:30 PM          

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

