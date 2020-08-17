Out Now! Kate Klein's "Sad Boy" Is a Song That Tackles the Subject of Toxic Relationships and Female Empowerment
Pop artist, Kate Klein, tells her stories and tackles age-old subjects in a way the next generations can relate to.
Sad Boy is the anthem for anyone who is in a toxic relationship and can’t get out.”LONDON, ENGLAND, August 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pop artist, Kate Klein, announces the release of her newest single, “Sad Boy”. The new track is now available on all major streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon.
— Kate Klein
"Sad Boy" was written and performed by Kate Klein and produced by Universal's Teddy Marquee. "Sad Boy is the anthem for anyone who is in a toxic relationship and can’t get out,” says Kate. "It is about the emotional guy with feelings who hides a dark side. They buy your trust with fake words and emotional sunsets and then disappears into the night. I've always had a thing for sad boys. I don't know why but I like tormented souls.. I'm tormented too in some ways. But I guess that's the price you have to pay when you're an artist...'' "Sad Boy" is the second track on her upcoming debut album MOTEL BROKEN HEART, which was written in her bedroom and produced in Los Angeles. Motel Broken Heart chronicles Kate's personal experiences in disappointment and heartbreak but she managed to create songs that are enticingly catchy "give-no-f*cks pop music" that young listeners find themselves singing along to. ''I think people have that idea of me like I'm the girl always smiling, happy and worried about nothing. In reality, I'm quite deep and tormented. I'm happy and sad at the same time...happy melancholic. I'm happy in my own world..." The new album is set to be released later this year.
Originally from Venice, Italy, currently residing in London, Kate is a multi-instrumental pop singer/songwriter who spends her time hopping across the ocean between LA and London with extended stops in New York and Nashville. Coming from a musical family (even her Mom was in a music group in her youth), music came naturally Kate and she has been making music since she was a young teenager. As soon as she was of age, Kate left Italy and arrived in London to pursue her career. Since then, she has released several songs, traveled the world. and has gained fans on the social media platform, Tik Tok.
For more information on Kate Klein, visit her website at www.KateKleinWorld.com. "Sad Boy" is available now on all streaming platforms.
