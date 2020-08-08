Road OPEN - Bristol

116 Rd in Bristol is now open.

From: Pippin, Sabrianna via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Friday, August 7, 2020 7:20 PM

S 116 Rd in Bristol is CLOSED in the area of the River Rd intersection due to a MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH.

This incident is expected to last UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

