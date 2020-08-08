Road OPEN - Bristol
116 Rd in Bristol is now open.
Bri Pippin
ECD Supervisor, 2nd Shift
Members Assistance Team
Westminster PSAP, Troop B
Work Cell 802-917-2853
From: Pippin, Sabrianna via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Friday, August 7, 2020 7:20 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: Road Closure - Bristol
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
New Haven Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
S 116 Rd in Bristol is CLOSED in the area of the River Rd intersection due to a MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH.
This incident is expected to last UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
