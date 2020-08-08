Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Royalton Barracks // 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault & VOCR

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B202507

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Max Fabian                             

STATION: Royalton Barracks                 

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: Various dates and times

INCIDENT LOCATION: Deerhaven Ln, Royalton

VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Tucker Johnson                                              

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 7th, 2020, Vermont State Police in Royalton were notified of a

domestic assault that had occurred at a residence in Deerhaven Lane in Royalton.

Troopers responded to speak with the victim and through investigation discovered

that multiple assaults had occurred over a period of time. Johnson was located

later that day and arrested for First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault. He was

transported to the Royalton State Police Barracks for processing. Johnson was also found to have violated court ordered conditions of release.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/10/2020 1230 hours           

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility    

BAIL: Held Without Bail

MUG SHOT: Y

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

