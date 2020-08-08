Royalton Barracks // 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault & VOCR
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B202507
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Max Fabian
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: Various dates and times
INCIDENT LOCATION: Deerhaven Ln, Royalton
VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Tucker Johnson
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 7th, 2020, Vermont State Police in Royalton were notified of a
domestic assault that had occurred at a residence in Deerhaven Lane in Royalton.
Troopers responded to speak with the victim and through investigation discovered
that multiple assaults had occurred over a period of time. Johnson was located
later that day and arrested for First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault. He was
transported to the Royalton State Police Barracks for processing. Johnson was also found to have violated court ordered conditions of release.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/10/2020 1230 hours
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: Held Without Bail
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.