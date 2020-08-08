TATTOO EXPERT AND VH1 STAR, KATRINA “KAT TAT” JACKSON, TO COLLABORATE WITH LUXURY FASHION BRAND, VENIM
LOS ANGELES, CA, August 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Katrina “Kat Tat” Jackson , will be
collaborating with the fashion label VENIM on a custom patch for their jackets.
Kat Tat is no stranger to being a successful woman in a male dominated field. She
has experienced the immense hard work, effort, and determination needed to
succeed. This has led her to support all women, becoming a champion for women’s
rights. Kat Tat is more than excited to be teaming up with such an amazing
company powered by two amazing women, Leslie Fong and Kaycee Houchin.
Katrina Jackson is the first African American female to own her very own tattoo
parlor in Beverly Hills. She learned the art of tattooing mostly on her own and
started to grow in fame when she was one of the artists chosen to be on VH1’s
Black Ink Crew: Chicago in 2015. After leaving the show, she opened her own
shop, Enigma , two years ago.
VENIM is a female-owned and operated luxury fashion label, focusing on the
rebellion of the jean jacket. They believe the jean jacket has, and always will be,
the universal symbol of democracy. VENIM has focused on elevating its design to
make it a luxury item. VENIM also believes in the ‘fewer, better things’ doctrine,
focusing on the quality and personality of an object to help it maintain its value and
in turn, discourages wastefulness.
###
