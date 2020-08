TATTOO EXPERT AND VH1 STAR, KATRINA “KAT TAT” JACKSON, TO COLLABORATE WITH LUXURY FASHION BRAND, VENIM

Katrina "Kat Tat" Jackson's custom patch for VENIM Tattoo Expert and VH1 star, Katrina "Kat Tat" Jackson

LOS ANGELES, CA, August 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Katrina “ Kat Tat ” Jackson , will becollaborating with the fashion label VENIM on a custom patch for their jackets.Kat Tat is no stranger to being a successful woman in a male dominated field. Shehas experienced the immense hard work, effort, and determination needed tosucceed. This has led her to support all women, becoming a champion for women’srights. Kat Tat is more than excited to be teaming up with such an amazingcompany powered by two amazing women, Leslie Fong and Kaycee Houchin.Katrina Jackson is the first African American female to own her very own tattooparlor in Beverly Hills. She learned the art of tattooing mostly on her own andstarted to grow in fame when she was one of the artists chosen to be on VH1’sBlack Ink Crew: Chicago in 2015. After leaving the show, she opened her ownshop, Enigma , two years ago.VENIM is a female-owned and operated luxury fashion label, focusing on therebellion of the jean jacket. They believe the jean jacket has, and always will be,the universal symbol of democracy. VENIM has focused on elevating its design tomake it a luxury item. VENIM also believes in the ‘fewer, better things’ doctrine,focusing on the quality and personality of an object to help it maintain its value andin turn, discourages wastefulness.Follow Kat Tat on Social Media:● Instagram: @kattatgirl● Twitter: @kattatgirl● Enigma Instagram: @EnigmaBeverlyHillsFollow VENIM on Social Media:● Instagram: @venim● Facebook: @venimbrand● Website: https://venim.com/ For interviews and media inquiries please contact Lynn Jeter atlajass365@gmail.com or call (323) 933-8007###