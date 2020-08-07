Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gov. Ivey Issues Call to Action for Mask Wearing

Gov. Ivey issues a call to action to Alabamians to wear a face covering when in public and in close contact with other people during the COVID-19 pandemic. Alabama’s current Safer at Home Order includes a statewide mask requirement. (Governor’s Office, Lori Davis Jhons)

