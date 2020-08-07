MDC announces temporary closure of Powder Valley Nature Center in Kirkwood

St. LOUIS, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has temporarily closed the Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center building in Kirkwood to the public as a precaution against COVID-19. The nature center will remain closed until further notice. Powder Valley’s trails and outdoor facilities will remain open for public use.

MDC will continue to evaluate the situation and a potential reopening of the nature center. In the meantime, visitors are still encouraged to hike its trails and enjoy the outdoor spaces.

Most MDC conservation areas and fishing accesses remain open for public use. MDC encourages visitors to follow COVID-19 precautions in the outdoors, such as maintaining social distancing on trails, and following local community regulations in response to the virus such as mask mandates.

For updates about MDC’s response to COVID-19 issues, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Zhi.