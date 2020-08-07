SH 19 Hopkins County

PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials today announced that a project to improve guardrails and apply safety end treatments to fixed object on a portion of State Highway 19 in Hopkins County will begin the week of Aug. 12.

Contractor Highway 19 Construction will conduct this work at various locations along SH 19, and was granted 137 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than 2.7 million. "The target completion date is early spring 2021," officials said.

Crews will be working from State Highway 154 to .077 miles southwest of SH 154, from the Delta-Hopkins County line to SH 154, and from FM 1537 to State Loop 301 around Sulphur Springs, Texas.

Motorists who frequently travel in this area are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.