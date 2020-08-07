Route 8 Paving Begins Monday in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing milling and paving on Route 8 in Hampton and Richland townships, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, August 10 weather permitting.

Milling and paving operations and base repair work will occur from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. weeknights through mid-September on Route 8 between Wildwood Road and Route 910. During base repair work, motorists will be crossed over Route 8 with a single-lane of bi-directional traffic on one side of the highway. During the milling and paving operations, a single-lane restriction will occur in each direction of Route 8. No crossovers will occur during the milling and paving operations.

Derry Construction Company, Inc. is the prime contractor on this $4.26 million betterment job.

Work on this project is in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

