Route 2116 Bettis Road Sewer Installation Starts Monday in West Mifflin

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing sewer installation work on Bettis Road (Route 2116) in West Mifflin Borough, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, August 10 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur on Bettis Road between the entrance to the West Mifflin Community Park and Ridgeview Drive weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through late September. Crews from Alex E. Paris Contracting Company, Inc. will conduct sanitary sewer installation work.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For additional information contact Will Allison at 724-947-2235.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

