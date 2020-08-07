Route 2116 Bettis Road Sewer Installation Starts Monday in West Mifflin

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing sewer installation work on Bettis Road (Route 2116) in West Mifflin Borough, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, August 10 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur on Bettis Road between the entrance to the West Mifflin Community Park and Ridgeview Drive weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through late September. Crews from Alex E. Paris Contracting Company, Inc. will conduct sanitary sewer installation work.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For additional information contact Will Allison at 724-947-2235 .

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

