Clearfield County Bridge to See Repair Work Starting Monday

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will begin repair work Monday, August 10 on a bridge near Frenchville. The bridge spans the west branch of the Susquehanna River on Deer Creek Road (Route 1009), two miles east of LeContes Mills.  Repairing this Clearfield County bridge will help keep it in useful service for years to come.

Starting Monday, an alternating traffic pattern will be in place and stop signs will require drivers to take turns crossing the bridge. The zone will also feature a 10-foot width restriction. These traffic restrictions will be in place until work is finished in mid-September. The bridge was originally built in 1986, is 401-feet long, and carries an average of almost 500 vehicles each day.

Work on this project will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

Crews will be working to repair an existing pier and improve its condition. This work is part of a bridge preservation contract within the north central Pennsylvania region.

HRI, Inc. of State College is the contractor for this work. All work is weather and schedule dependent. Drivers are reminded to use caution in and around the work zone, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. 

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

For regional updates on Twitter, follow www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL    MEDIA CONTACT:  Marla Fannin (814) 360-3013, Timothy Nebgen (814) 360-3838

