Eastbound I-94 closed at M-60 in Jackson starting Thursday for bridge demolition

Contact:

Agency:

Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075Transportation

COUNTY: Jackson

HIGHWAY: I-94

CLOSEST CITY: Jackson

START DATE: 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: 8 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close eastbound I-94 at M-60 on Thursday for demolition of the current eastbound M-60 structure over I-94. This work is part of the ongoing I-94 Corridor Project.

Project map

For more information about the project, go to www.Michigan.gov/I94Jackson.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Eastbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via westbound M-60, Michigan Avenue, and eastbound M-60 back to eastbound I-94.

M-60 ramp traffic will be detoured via eastbound M-60, eastbound I-94, and Airport Road back to westbound I-94.

Additional closures may be necessary. Follow posted detours. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

SAFETY BENEFITS: These improvements will provide increased safety and mobility in this area of the I-94, which is a significant local, national and international trade corridor.