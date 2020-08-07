MDC’s Runge Nature Center announces August programs

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Runge Nature Center in Jefferson City will continue to offer a limited schedule of free public programs in August. All programs will either take place outdoors or will be offered virtually in order to ensure public safety in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The nature center has released its program schedule for the month of August at short.mdc.mo.gov/ZPf. Most programs require registration in advance, and space is limited.

To protect the health and safety of visitors and staff at the nature center, total building occupancy will be limited to 50 people at any time. During busy times, some visitors may need to wait outside until other guests exit the building. Visitors will need to use enter- and exit-only doors, and should bring their own drinking water, as drinking fountains will be out of service. Guests must practice physical distancing and frequent handwashing. Guests should also wear a mask covering their mouth and nose while inside the nature center.

August programs at the nature center will include:

Summer Surprises — Virtual Programs Thursdays, Aug. 13 & 27, 6:30–7 p.m.; Tuesday, Aug. 18, 1–1:30 p.m. — all ages In Missouri’s warmest season, nature can come alive at any moment, revealing many fascinating interactions. Join a 30-minute, naturalist-led virtual program each week to explore a new and exciting summer surprise. Registration required at: short.mdc.mo.gov/ZPf.

Stream Team #667 Clean Up — Outdoor Program Friday, Aug. 14, 6–7:30 p.m. — ages 7–12 Wade through Wears Creek, pick up trash, and scoop for live aquatic insects, fish, and amphibians. Wear old clothes and shoes to get wet and muddy. Registration required at: mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/173862.

Hummingbirds in Missouri — Virtual Program Tuesday, Aug. 18, 4–5 p.m. — all ages Hummingbirds are some of the most uniquely adapted birds in the world, with many specializations. Uncover some of the secrets of their miniature world and discover ways to help conserve and attract hummingbirds in your yard. Registration required at: mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/173861.

Kayaking @ Binder Lake — Outdoor Program Thursday, Aug. 20, 6:30–8 p.m. — ages 10+ Discover the freedom of exploring a lake from a kayak. Learn about paddling and all the basics to get you water-ready. MDC will provide all equipment. Registration required at: mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/173863.

Animal Feeding — Virtual Program Saturday, Aug. 22, 1–1:30 p.m. — all ages Join Runge naturalists to get up-close and personal with some of Missouri's coolest critters. Watch and learn how Runge's animal ambassadors eat their food. Registration required at: mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/173961.

Nature center guests can conveniently manage program registration online at mdc.mo.gov/centralevents. The first step in registering for a program is creating a profile, then signing up for future programs is simple. Once registrants create a profile and register for events, they will receive details about those specific programs.

Sign up for email and/or text updates from Runge Nature Center and other conservation news at mdc.mo.gov/GovDelivery.

Events at Runge Nature Center are free, thanks to the one-eighth of 1 percent conservation sales tax. Runge Nature Center, located at 330 Commerce Drive in Jefferson City, is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.; and Thursday, 8 a.m.–8 p.m. Trails at the nature center are open every day, 6 a.m.–9 p.m.

For more information about events at Runge Conservation Nature Center, visit nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/runge-nature-center, or call the nature center at (573) 526-5544.