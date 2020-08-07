African American Leaders Vol. II Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc. | ColoringBook.com Diversity in Publishing Since 1988
Just released African American Leaders Vol. II a book of inspiration celebrating American Leadership and Diversity.
Product diversity and inclusiveness are keystone building blocks at Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc. and ColoringBook.com since 1988.”SAINT LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA, August 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- African American Leaders Vol. II (AAL Vol. II) is a follow up to the many year success of the Vol. I - African American Leaders (AAL Vol. I). A global seller the first volume and now the second volume as well highlights leadership, invention, many firsts, civil rights leaders, politicians, movie stars and much more in leadership roles helping to inspire all upcoming generations. Celebrating the diversity of African American Leadership the book highlights the many successes, struggles and depicts modern and historical achievements including pop culture.
— Wayne Bell Publisher
Really Big Coloring Books® is noted for its diversity in publishing and its inclusiveness in product offerings. African-American Leaders highlights the history and accomplishments of African Americans in North America. Schools around the nation incorporate these books into their curriculum.
Really Big Coloring Books® consulted teachers, educators, historians, and librarians to develop the content of this book. Historical figures, novelists, government leaders, military leaders, civil rights leaders, educators, and heroes and heroines of African-American descent are included. Leaders in entrepreneurship, sports, music, science and technology as well as African-American firsts are also represented.
Power Panel Coloring Books are notebook-style with a colorful plastic spiral binding. Each Power Panel book contains at least 24 pages to provide hours of coloring fun with games, puzzles, mazes and connect the dots, word search and more. This is a perfect travel sized coloring book for a plane, train or car ride! These fun books are 8.5” x 11” with a high quality, full color card stock cover. Each inside page is a high-bright, white paper that children can use crayons, colored pencils, magic markers and even water colors on! The pages are perforated and the chip board back of the book can be used as an easel!
Headquartered in St. Louis, MO Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc., is a multi-national company providing books, coloring books, musical products and other paper products. The company holds membership in industry organizations including The Missouri Press Association, System for Award Management for the U.S. Govt. (SAM), promotional products groups, SAGE, ASI, and PPAI, The International Book Publishers Assoc. (IBPA) and other publishing industry leading groups. A Member of the Library of Congress Copyright Office in book and music publishing.1-314-725-1452 for more information or visit http://www.ColoringBook.com. The company owns more than 1600 web domains across the globe, all relating to books and music.
Really Big Coloring Books® are made in the USA. They Design, Create, Sell & Publish all types of Coloring Books for Business, Government, Schools, Groups and Individuals.
