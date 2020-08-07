Sen. Schupp Votes in Support of Bipartisan Anti-Crime Bill

Bill to establish statewide witness protection program and toughen penalties for gun crimes heads to Missouri House for final approval

Jefferson City – State Sen. Jill Schupp (D – Creve Coeur) today voted in favor of Senate Bill 1, anti-crime legislation that will establish a statewide witness protection program and increase penalties for gun crimes.

“Today, my colleagues and I passed bipartisan public safety legislation to establish a statewide witness protection program and strengthen penalties for criminals who flood our streets with illegal guns. We also made sure that minors convicted of serious crimes under this bill will not be housed in prison cells with adult offenders,” Sen. Schupp said. “Going forward, I believe much more must be done to address the root causes of violent crime, including: increasing job training in underserved communities, expanding access to mental health services, and helping more young people graduate high school prepared for college or careers. I know that by working together to achieve these common goals, we can and will make Missouri a safer, healthier place for everyone.”

Senate Bill 1 passed the upper chamber on a bipartisan vote and now goes to the Missouri House of Representatives for final passage.