Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 654 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 178,743 in the last 365 days.

Sen. Schupp Votes in Support of Bipartisan Anti-Crime Bill

Bill to establish statewide witness protection program and toughen penalties for gun crimes heads to Missouri House for final approval

Jefferson City – State Sen. Jill Schupp (D – Creve Coeur) today voted in favor of Senate Bill 1, anti-crime legislation that will establish a statewide witness protection program and increase penalties for gun crimes.

“Today, my colleagues and I passed bipartisan public safety legislation to establish a statewide witness protection program and strengthen penalties for criminals who flood our streets with illegal guns. We also made sure that minors convicted of serious crimes under this bill will not be housed in prison cells with adult offenders,” Sen. Schupp said. “Going forward, I believe much more must be done to address the root causes of violent crime, including: increasing job training in underserved communities, expanding access to mental health services, and helping more young people graduate high school prepared for college or careers. I know that by working together to achieve these common goals, we can and will make Missouri a safer, healthier place for everyone.”

Senate Bill 1 passed the upper chamber on a bipartisan vote and now goes to the Missouri House of Representatives for final passage.

You just read:

Sen. Schupp Votes in Support of Bipartisan Anti-Crime Bill

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.