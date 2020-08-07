DNR makes arrest in boating hit and run on West Lake Okoboji

WEST LAKE OKOBOJI, Iowa – On Thursday August 6, 2020, DNR Conservation Officers located a damaged boat consistent with damage to the hit and run incident, which seriously injured Vaughn Wickham of Spirit Lake, Iowa on August 4, 2020.

The boat was located in a hoist at a private residence on the north end of West Lake Okoboji. Conservation Officers obtained a search warrant and seized a 2010 28 foot Boston Whaler. Shortly after seizing the boat, Zachery Kruse, 20, of Spirit Lake, Iowa turned himself in to DNR Conservation Officers and admitted to operating the boat involved in the hit and run.

Kruse was booked into the Dickinson County Jail and charged with an aggravated misdemeanor for failing to give aid in a vessel resulting in a serious injury.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Bureau was assisted by the Dickinson County Sheriff's office and numerous helpful citizens in the investigation.