Servers, Clusters, Workstations with Intel 3rd Gen Xeon Scalable Processors from Nor-Tech

Nor-Tech, the leading experts on Linux-based HPC technology solutions, announced HPC servers and clusters with Intel’s 3rd Gen Xeon Scalable processors.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN., U.S., August 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nor-Tech, the leading experts on Linux-based HPC technology solutions powered by Intel processors, just announced HPC servers, clusters and workstations integrated with Intel’s new 3rd Gen Xeon Scalable processors.

Benefits include:

• Faster time to value with Intel Select Solutions

• Strong, capable platforms for the data-fueled enterprise

• Next-generation platform for cloud-optimized, 5G-ready networks, and next-generation virtual networks

• Breakthrough HPC and high-performance data analytics innovation

Nor-Tech Executive Vice President Jeff Olson said, “Intel continually comes through with new processors that deliver value in terms of both power and price. Our clients know that when their Nor-Tech technology is integrated with Intel products, it is thoroughly backed by our outstanding service and support and Intel’s performance promise.”

Intel’s 3rd Generation Xeon Scalable processors with the Intel Optane persistent memory 200 series and Intel Deep Learning Boost (Intel DL Boost) deliver groundbreaking platform innovations for digital transformation, featuring:

• Built-in AI Acceleration: Get faster insights from data-intensive workloads with built-in AI acceleration and massive memory capacity.

• Trusted Protection: Take advantage of multilayer security that helps optimize service delivery and thwart malicious exploits.

• Enhanced Platform: Consistently deliver amazing experiences with hardware-enhanced virtualization across compute, network, and storage.

These new processors are the next step above the previous-generation 4 to 8-socket processor foundation, designed and built for today’s AI-infused, data-intensive workloads.

Nor-Tech is on CRN's list of the top 40 Data Center Infrastructure Providers along with IBM, Oracle, Dell, and Supermicro and is also a member of Hyperion Research's prestigious HPC Technical Computing Advisory Panel. The company is a high performance computer builder for 2015 and 2017 Nobel Physics Award-contending/winning projects. Nor-Tech engineers average 20+ years of experience. This strong industry reputation and deep partner relationships also enable the company to be a leading supplier of cost-effective Lenovo desktops, laptops, tablets and Chromebooks to schools and enterprises. All of Nor-Tech's high performance technology is developed by Nor-Tech in Minnesota and supported by Nor-Tech around the world. The company is headquartered in Burnsville, Minn. just outside of Minneapolis.


