Kenmark Interiors, a Minority-Owned Business is Recertified by WBENC and HUB
EINPresswire.com/ -- Kenmark Interiors, a Decorative Ventures Company, has received both WBENC and HUB recertification. The WBENC designates the company as a certified Women's Business Enterprise by the Women's Business Development Center. A HUB designation signifies that at least 51 percent of the shares are owned by one or more persons who are Texas residents and are a minority, women, or disabled service veteran
For over 30 years, Kenmark Interiors has been sourcing innovative architectural products for the A&D community and providing specialized installation services for property owners and general contractors. Design inspiration and solutions have been a cornerstone of the business by introducing a broad range of new and exceptional interior architectural products that advance today's design trends.
Kenmark Interiors specialized construction services provide best-in-class, in-house estimating, preconstruction value engineering, and expert interior finish-out installation.
Pamela Kisberg, President of Kenmark Interiors, has over 30 years of experience in A & D and leverages extensive experience in design, construction, and installation for commercial projects. Kisberg, along with her team, delivers successful projects from inception through the design, build-out, and completion by offering product consultations, continuing education, value-engineered solutions, and specialized finish-out services. Products include acoustical panels, flooring, wall panel systems, dry erase surfaces, stone panels, moss walls, motorized window treatments, and antimicrobial architectural products.
The Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) is the largest certifier of women-owned businesses in the U.S. and a leading advocate for women business owners and entrepreneurs. A national 501(c)(3) non-profit, partners with 14 Regional Partner Organizations to provide a world-class standard of certification to women-owned businesses throughout the country.
The Historically Underutilized Business (HUB) Program promotes full and equal procurement opportunities for minority and women-owned businesses. Eligibility for HUB certification demands that a business must operate principally in Texas be owned by a U.S. citizen, who is at least 51 percent Asian Pacific American, Black American, Hispanic American, Native American, American woman, or a Disabled Service Veteran. Kenmark’s HUB designation allows companies to fulfill the state’s requirement for “Historically Underutilized Business” spending.
Based in Dallas, Texas, Kenmark Interiors has operations throughout the United States. To learn more about Kenmark Interiors, please visit www.GoKenmark.com or call 214-348-8000.
Paula Hunt
For over 30 years, Kenmark Interiors has been sourcing innovative architectural products for the A&D community and providing specialized installation services for property owners and general contractors. Design inspiration and solutions have been a cornerstone of the business by introducing a broad range of new and exceptional interior architectural products that advance today's design trends.
Kenmark Interiors specialized construction services provide best-in-class, in-house estimating, preconstruction value engineering, and expert interior finish-out installation.
Pamela Kisberg, President of Kenmark Interiors, has over 30 years of experience in A & D and leverages extensive experience in design, construction, and installation for commercial projects. Kisberg, along with her team, delivers successful projects from inception through the design, build-out, and completion by offering product consultations, continuing education, value-engineered solutions, and specialized finish-out services. Products include acoustical panels, flooring, wall panel systems, dry erase surfaces, stone panels, moss walls, motorized window treatments, and antimicrobial architectural products.
The Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) is the largest certifier of women-owned businesses in the U.S. and a leading advocate for women business owners and entrepreneurs. A national 501(c)(3) non-profit, partners with 14 Regional Partner Organizations to provide a world-class standard of certification to women-owned businesses throughout the country.
The Historically Underutilized Business (HUB) Program promotes full and equal procurement opportunities for minority and women-owned businesses. Eligibility for HUB certification demands that a business must operate principally in Texas be owned by a U.S. citizen, who is at least 51 percent Asian Pacific American, Black American, Hispanic American, Native American, American woman, or a Disabled Service Veteran. Kenmark’s HUB designation allows companies to fulfill the state’s requirement for “Historically Underutilized Business” spending.
Based in Dallas, Texas, Kenmark Interiors has operations throughout the United States. To learn more about Kenmark Interiors, please visit www.GoKenmark.com or call 214-348-8000.
Paula Hunt
Kenmark Interiors
+1 972-546-4560
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn