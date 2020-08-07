Route 320 (Sproul Road) Restricted Weekdays for Sidewalk Project in Springfield Township, Delaware County

King of Prussia, PA – Motorists traveling on Route 320 (Sproul Road) will encounter periodic weekday lane restrictions between Baltimore Pike and West Thomson Avenue in Springfield Township, Delaware County, beginning Monday, August 10, through early October, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for a local sidewalk project, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The local municipal project consists of the installation of sidewalk along Route 320 (Sproul Road) to provide a connection between the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) Springfield Mall Station and Estates Drive, and other miscellaneous construction.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the construction area because backups and slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

For a list of other construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit our District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.gov/District6.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA application for iPhone and Android devices. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #