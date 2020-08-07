Route 2018 Wilkins Avenue One-Way Detour Begins Monday in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing improvement work requiring a one-way detour on Route 2108 (Wilkins Avenue) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, August 10 weather permitting.

Eastbound traffic on Wilkins Avenue between Beeler Street and Shady Avenue will be prohibited beginning at 7 a.m. Monday morning for two weeks. Westbound traffic on Wilkins Avenue will be maintained as normal. Crews will conduct concrete patching work. The roadway is too narrow to maintain bi-directional traffic without significant traffic delays. Work will occur from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, however, the roadway will remain closed in the eastbound direction around-the-clock through Monday, August 24. Eastbound traffic will be detoured via Beeler Street to Forbes Avenue to Shady Avenue back to Wilkins Avenue.

Flaggers and police officers will assist motorists through the work zone.

The project is part of a $4.15 group paving job. A. Folino Construction, Inc. is the prime contractor.

Motorists should use caution and allow extra time when traveling through the area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

