Route 42 Closed in Catawissa, Columbia County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that Route 42 is closed between Fourth Street and Legion Road in Catawissa, Columbia County due to downed trees.

A detour using local roads is in place. Motorists traveling from Bloomsburg to Catawissa should use Route 487.

The roadway is expected to be closed until late afternoon.

