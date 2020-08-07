Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Route 42 Closed in Catawissa, Columbia County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that Route 42 is closed between Fourth Street and Legion Road in Catawissa, Columbia County due to downed trees.

A detour using local roads is in place. Motorists traveling from Bloomsburg to Catawissa should use Route 487.

The roadway is expected to be closed until late afternoon.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PANortheast and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.   MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov. ###

