2020-08-06 10:27:47.663 $100,000 Scratchers Ticket Sold in St. Louis

$100,000 Scratchers Ticket Sold in St. Louis

St. Louis resident Lorraine Haney purchased a Missouri Lottery “Money Mania Multiplier” Scratchers® ticket worth $100,000 at Veterans Currency Exchange, 900 Grand Blvd., in St. Louis. Her ticket contained one of six $100,000 top prizes offered in the game.

“Money Mania Multiplier” is a $5 Scratchers ticket with prizes ranging from $5 to $100,000. Players win by matching their uncovered numbers to the winning numbers revealed on the ticket, with a chance to multiply their winnings by the multiplier shown. More than $3.2 million in prizes are still available in the game, including another $100,000 top prize. 

In the most recent fiscal year, more than $10.1 million went to education programs in St. Louis based on Lottery sales. Additionally, players in St. Louis won more than $40.3 million in prizes, and retailers received $4.1 million in incentives during the same period. 

