Southwest Sage-grouse working group to meet

Green River -

The Southwest Sage-grouse Working Group will meet at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20, at the Green River Game & Fish office, 351 Astle Ave.

Anyone wanting to participate in the meeting by phone is asked to contact the Green River Game and Fish office at (307) 875-3223 for instructions on how to participate. Sage-grouse local working groups across the state are setting meetings to allocate funding to implement their conservation plans for FY21. The Southwest working group will also review lek data to identify possible adaptive management triggers per Appendix I of the Sage-grouse Executive Order. The Southwest Sage-grouse Working Group is comprised of local citizens interested in sage-grouse conservation. Members represent agriculture, industry, conservation, sportspersons, and affected governmental agencies. There are eight working groups operating in Wyoming. More information can be found online at: https://wgfd.wyo.gov/Habitat/Sage-Grouse-Management/Sage-Grouse-Local-Working-Groups

- WGFD -