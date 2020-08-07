Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 766 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 178,800 in the last 365 days.

Southwest Sage-grouse working group to meet

Green River -

The Southwest Sage-grouse Working Group will meet at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20, at the Green River Game & Fish office, 351 Astle Ave.

Anyone wanting to participate in the meeting by phone is asked to contact the Green River Game and Fish office at (307) 875-3223 for instructions on how to participate.  Sage-grouse local working groups across the state are setting meetings to allocate funding to implement their conservation plans for FY21. The Southwest working group will also review lek data to identify possible adaptive management triggers per Appendix I of the Sage-grouse Executive Order.     The Southwest Sage-grouse Working Group is comprised of local citizens interested in sage-grouse conservation. Members represent agriculture, industry, conservation, sportspersons, and affected governmental agencies. There are eight working groups operating in Wyoming. More information can be found online at: https://wgfd.wyo.gov/Habitat/Sage-Grouse-Management/Sage-Grouse-Local-Working-Groups    

- WGFD -

 

You just read:

Southwest Sage-grouse working group to meet

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.