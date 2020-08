Contact:

COUNTY: Kalamazoo

HIGHWAY: M-89

CLOSEST CITY : Richland

START DATE: Monday, Aug. 10, 2020

ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, Aug. 14, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be resurfacing 0.4 miles of M-89 from M-343 to Hatton Drive.

For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Nighttime single-lane closures with traffic maintained by traffic regulators.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will improve the driving surface and extend the life of the roadway.