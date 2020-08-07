POPULAR SVOD NETWORK ZEUS GREENLIGHTS NEW ORIGINAL SERIES STARRING REALITY TV VET AND FAN FAVORITE KAMAL “CHANCE” GIVENS
ZEUS SUBSCRIBER BASE GROWS BY 41% IN LAST QUARTERLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZEUS, the new and popular SVOD network, expands its programming slate with series from reality TV vet Kamal “Chance” Givens set to premiere this fall. Joining an already star-studded lineup of scripted and unscripted programming, the network continues to push the envelope with original content from some of today’s most influential personalities.
Launched in July 2018, ZEUS is one of the only Black-owned SVOD platforms on the market and the first to be created for millennials by millennials. In addition to Chance, ZEUS has become a notable destination for some of the most popular celebrities to launch their next act including Ray J, Blac Chyna, Joseline Hernandez, Omarion, Draya. Princess Love, A1 & Lyrica Anderson and more.
“We’re excited to welcome Chance into the ZEUS family as he has been a beloved TV reality personality. Our subscribers have continued to resonate with our rapidly expanding stable of content as we continue to partner with new talent,” said Founder & CEO Lemuel Plummer. “Viewers who have been following their lives for a decade will see them in a more personal way than ever before.
ZEUS has experienced a substantial 41% increase in subscriber growth in the last quarter during the pandemic. Due in large part to the premiere of three provocative series: The Conversation, a news program Executive Produced by Ray J and Princess Love where camera crews capture explosive and unproduced confrontations by notable celebrity and influencer personalities, Black Chyna’s OnlyCam: LA, a behind-the-scenes look at some of the most popular subscription-based content creators as they create steamy content for cash, and Joseline’s Cabaret: Auditions, where Joseline gives opinionated commentary of video auditions by the ladies looking to participate in season two.
“I never could have imagined this ride when I first began my reality TV journey over a decade ago,” said Kamal “Chance” Givens. “I’m thrilled to partner with ZEUS to give my fans another shot at watching me find true love.”
Here’s what to expect:
One Mo’ Chance – Premieres in Q3 2020
From the breakdown of his relationship with the mother of his children, to the death of his brother and partner "Real,” the last few years have been personally tough for Kamal "Chance" Givens. However, the original "Stallionaire" is now ready to get back on his horse to give love another shot. During Chance's return to reality television we’ll watch as he goes it alone to find the true love of his life in this new dating competition series. The series is Executive Produced by Jackie Long, Ray J, Princess Love, Kamal "Chance" Givens and Craig Nobles.
ZEUS is available via the Zeus Network website and TV apps on the Apple App store, Google Play Store and Amazon App Store.
ABOUT ZEUS
Founded by Lemuel Plummer, President and CEO, Zeus, and co-founded by social media superstars and partners King Bach, Amanda Cerny and DeStorm Power is the first subscription on demand streaming service created by millennials for millennials. The network features exclusive, original scripted and unscripted comedy and drama series, and other premium content. Zeus is available to subscribers for $3.99 per month on mobile phones and desktop computers at Zeus Network. The Zeus mobile and connected TV apps will also be available on the Apple App store, Google Play Store, and Amazon App Store, providing anywhere, anytime, any device access.
