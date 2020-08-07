Middlesex / Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20A303335
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Butler
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 08/07/2020 0826 hrs
STREET: VT RT 100
TOWN: Waterbury
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: 1474 Waterbury Stowe Rd
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Fafael Ribeiro
AGE: 20
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stowe, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan
VEHICLE MODEL: Rogue
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: Odyssey
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Passenger Side
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time Vermont State Police responded to a report of a
single vehicle off the road that had collided with a vehicle in a driveway.
Investigation revealed that the operator of vehicle #1 lost control of the
vehicle due to lack of sleep. Vehicle #1 left the roadway and struck vehicle #2
which was parked in a driveway with no occupants. There were no injuries or
traffic hazards.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Ryan Butler
Vermont State Police – Middlesex
1080 US Rte 2
Middlesex, Vermont
802-229-9191