Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 788 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 178,792 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex / Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 20A303335                                                   

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Butler

STATION: Middlesex                                  

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 08/07/2020 0826 hrs

STREET: VT RT 100

TOWN: Waterbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: 1474 Waterbury Stowe Rd

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear             

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Fafael Ribeiro

AGE: 20     

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stowe, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL: Rogue

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

VEHICLE #2

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Odyssey

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Passenger Side

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On the above date and time Vermont State Police responded to a report of a

single vehicle off the road that had collided with a vehicle in a driveway.

Investigation revealed that the operator of vehicle #1 lost control of the

vehicle due to lack of sleep. Vehicle #1 left the roadway and struck vehicle #2

which was parked in a driveway with no occupants.  There were no injuries or

traffic hazards.

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Ryan Butler

Vermont State Police – Middlesex

1080 US Rte 2

Middlesex, Vermont

ryan.butler@vermont.gov

802-229-9191

 

You just read:

Middlesex / Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.