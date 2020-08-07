Middlesex / Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20A303335

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Butler

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 08/07/2020 0826 hrs

STREET: VT RT 100

TOWN: Waterbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: 1474 Waterbury Stowe Rd

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Fafael Ribeiro

AGE: 20

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stowe, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL: Rogue

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Odyssey

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Passenger Side

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time Vermont State Police responded to a report of a

single vehicle off the road that had collided with a vehicle in a driveway.

Investigation revealed that the operator of vehicle #1 lost control of the

vehicle due to lack of sleep. Vehicle #1 left the roadway and struck vehicle #2

which was parked in a driveway with no occupants. There were no injuries or

traffic hazards.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Ryan Butler

Vermont State Police – Middlesex

1080 US Rte 2

Middlesex, Vermont

ryan.butler@vermont.gov

802-229-9191