Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 791 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 178,789 in the last 365 days.

Three TensorIoT Solutions Included in AWS IoT New Solutions Launch

IRVINE, CALIF., USA, August 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IRVINE, CALIF. August 8th — Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced new IoT partner solutions including TensorIoT's Rubix, SafetyVisor, and SmartInsights, all built on AWS and capable of managing IoT devices, monitoring workplace safety, and improving operational efficiency.

TensorIoT’s solutions tackle the complexity of IoT for common industry use cases and help customers accelerate time to value with a trusted advisor that has deep industry expertise to help guide the IoT journey. TensorIoT’s solutions focus on critical areas ranging from SafetyVisor's workplace safety and health protocol monitoring, to SmartInsight's rapid cloud connectivity for industrial machinery and sensors, to Rubix's easy streamlined IoT device management system.

“Having three TensorIoT solutions highlighted in AWS IoT New Solutions Launch is an honor. Our dedicted teams have worked tirelessly to ensure TensorIoT is on the leading edge of helping customers convert raw data into intelligent, actionable business outcomes,” says Ravikumar Raghunathan – CEO, TensorIoT.

About TensorIoT, Inc.: TensorIoT is an Advanced Consulting Partner with the AWS Partner Network (APN) with competencies in IoT, Machine Learning, Industrial IoT and Retail. The company also has multiple AWS IoT Service delivery credentials. Founded by a former AWS employee, TensorIoT has delivered successful projects across the world in the IoT & ML space and has offices in California, Las Vegas, Texas, Virginia, the UK, and India. TensorIoT is customer obsessed and practices the AWS leadership principles. With our deep experience delivering complete end-to-end solutions, from edge devices to end users in IoT, or data engineering to automated ML pipeline, our team of AWS certified architects can quickly assist customers in realizing their technology and business goals.

Destinee Alderete
TensorIoT
+1 909-342-2459
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Three TensorIoT Solutions Included in AWS IoT New Solutions Launch

Distribution channels: Companies, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.