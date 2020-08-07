Three TensorIoT Solutions Included in AWS IoT New Solutions Launch
EINPresswire.com/ -- IRVINE, CALIF. August 8th — Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced new IoT partner solutions including TensorIoT's Rubix, SafetyVisor, and SmartInsights, all built on AWS and capable of managing IoT devices, monitoring workplace safety, and improving operational efficiency.
TensorIoT’s solutions tackle the complexity of IoT for common industry use cases and help customers accelerate time to value with a trusted advisor that has deep industry expertise to help guide the IoT journey. TensorIoT’s solutions focus on critical areas ranging from SafetyVisor's workplace safety and health protocol monitoring, to SmartInsight's rapid cloud connectivity for industrial machinery and sensors, to Rubix's easy streamlined IoT device management system.
“Having three TensorIoT solutions highlighted in AWS IoT New Solutions Launch is an honor. Our dedicted teams have worked tirelessly to ensure TensorIoT is on the leading edge of helping customers convert raw data into intelligent, actionable business outcomes,” says Ravikumar Raghunathan – CEO, TensorIoT.
About TensorIoT, Inc.: TensorIoT is an Advanced Consulting Partner with the AWS Partner Network (APN) with competencies in IoT, Machine Learning, Industrial IoT and Retail. The company also has multiple AWS IoT Service delivery credentials. Founded by a former AWS employee, TensorIoT has delivered successful projects across the world in the IoT & ML space and has offices in California, Las Vegas, Texas, Virginia, the UK, and India. TensorIoT is customer obsessed and practices the AWS leadership principles. With our deep experience delivering complete end-to-end solutions, from edge devices to end users in IoT, or data engineering to automated ML pipeline, our team of AWS certified architects can quickly assist customers in realizing their technology and business goals.
Destinee Alderete
TensorIoT’s solutions tackle the complexity of IoT for common industry use cases and help customers accelerate time to value with a trusted advisor that has deep industry expertise to help guide the IoT journey. TensorIoT’s solutions focus on critical areas ranging from SafetyVisor's workplace safety and health protocol monitoring, to SmartInsight's rapid cloud connectivity for industrial machinery and sensors, to Rubix's easy streamlined IoT device management system.
“Having three TensorIoT solutions highlighted in AWS IoT New Solutions Launch is an honor. Our dedicted teams have worked tirelessly to ensure TensorIoT is on the leading edge of helping customers convert raw data into intelligent, actionable business outcomes,” says Ravikumar Raghunathan – CEO, TensorIoT.
About TensorIoT, Inc.: TensorIoT is an Advanced Consulting Partner with the AWS Partner Network (APN) with competencies in IoT, Machine Learning, Industrial IoT and Retail. The company also has multiple AWS IoT Service delivery credentials. Founded by a former AWS employee, TensorIoT has delivered successful projects across the world in the IoT & ML space and has offices in California, Las Vegas, Texas, Virginia, the UK, and India. TensorIoT is customer obsessed and practices the AWS leadership principles. With our deep experience delivering complete end-to-end solutions, from edge devices to end users in IoT, or data engineering to automated ML pipeline, our team of AWS certified architects can quickly assist customers in realizing their technology and business goals.
Destinee Alderete
TensorIoT
+1 909-342-2459
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn