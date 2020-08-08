Safe Harbor LLP Announces Continued Hiring of San Francisco Accountant
Safe Harbor LLP is announcing new hiring actions to reach San Francisco accountants.
Our goal is to continue to hire the best accountants in San Francisco as part of our strategy to continue to lead the Bay Area in accounting services,.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safe Harbor LLP, California's top-rated international tax CPA firm at http://www.safeharborcpa.com/, is proud to announce continued interest into August 2020, in hiring best-in-class accountants in San Francisco. With a strong focus on international tax and tax advisory services, the firm continues to expand as the top-rated business CPA firm in San Francisco and throughout the Bay Area.
"Our goal is to continue to hire the best accountants in San Francisco as part of our strategy to continue to lead the Bay Area in accounting services," explained Chun Wong, Managing Partner at Safe Harbor LLP. "We are very choosy at whom we will interview, and even choosier in terms of the accountants that will land a job at our firm, where we work hard, and play harder."
Interested persons can read about career opportunities at https://www.safeharborcpa.com/careers/. Currently, the accounting firm is seeking both a "Senior Audit Manager" and an "Audit Manager." Both positions will work in the firm's San Francisco office, though heavily using online technologies to service clients and "work from home" due to current COVID-19 restrictions.
GOING BEYOND TAX TO FINANCIAL ADVISORY SERVICES
Here is the background on this release. San Francisco business owners and high-income individuals want more than just tax preparation services. Big box tax preparation services are often unwilling and unable to provide the kind of nuanced advice that such individuals and businesses need. An example would be expat tax return preparation services (https://www.safeharborcpa.com/expatriate-tax-service/). Many Bay Area business people have property and income overseas in countries as diverse as Germany, China, and Canada. They thus become subject to taxation in multiple countries at the same time. Only a sophisticated and motivated CPA firm with deep expertise and contacts in foreign countries can work on these complicated expat tax returns and international taxation issues. For these reasons, the accounting firm is expanding and is constantly seeking best-in-class accountants who want to make a difference at an international and business-oriented tax CPA firm in the City by the Bay.
ABOUT SAFE HARBOR LLP – A PROFESSIONAL CPA FIRM IN SAN FRANCISCO
Safe Harbor LLP is a CPA firm at http://www.safeharborcpa.com that specializes in accounting and tax services for individuals and businesses throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and greater California. Safe Harbor CPAs helps both individuals and businesses with tax preparation, IRS audit defense, and audited financial statements. The firm prides itself on friendly yet professional service and utilizes state-of-the-art Internet technology to provide quality customer service.
