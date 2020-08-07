8/7/2020

CFO Jimmy Patronis Applauds President Trump for July Job Growth TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Florida Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis issued a statement applauding President Trump regarding news that the U.S. economy added 1.8 million jobs in July. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) the nationwide unemployment rate dropped from 11.1 percent in June to 10.2 percent in July. CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “Today’s report that our nation added 1.8 million jobs in July is the kind of good news we all wanted to hear. President Trump has had to deal with responding to the pandemic while keeping our nation’s economy afloat, and thanks to the President’s hard work our nation is continuing to see positive job growth. This recovery means so much to so many families throughout Florida and the nation that want the opportunity to go back to work and provide for their families.”

