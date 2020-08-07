Atherton Street Daytime Lane Closure Starts Next Week

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers that a long-term, daylight lane closure on Atherton Street will start next week.

Beginning Monday, August 10, Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. will perform roadway work for a turn lane associated with the building of the Penn State University West Campus Parking Garage.

The road work will require a daytime closure of the right, eastbound lane on Atherton Street between Curtin Road and White Course Drive. Drivers may experience travel delays through this area.

The lane closure will be removed each weekday when work is finished. Work hours are 7:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M.

This work is not part of PennDOT’s Atherton Street improvement project. PennDOT has issued proper permitting to the contractor for their roadway work, which is scheduled through October.

Media Contact: Marla Fannin (814) 360-3013 , Timothy Nebgen (814) 360-3838

