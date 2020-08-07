2021-2022 Migratory Game Bird Stamp Design Contest Now Open

August 7, 2020

Original Work Submissions Taken Until Nov. 10

2020-2021 Maryland Migratory Game Bird Stamp designed by Jeffrey Klinefelter

Artists are invited to submit their original works for the annual Maryland Migratory Game Bird Stamp design contest from now until Nov. 10, 2020. The winning entry will appear on the 2021-2022 Migratory Game Bird Stamp hunters purchase to hunt migratory game birds in Maryland.

All entries must be original works, neither copied nor duplicated from any previously published paintings, drawings, prints or photographs. The contest is open to both residents and nonresidents. Each contestant may submit up to three entries with a fee structure of: $15 for one entry, $20 for two and $30 for three. Proceeds help fund game bird and waterfowl research and projects.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources will judge the entries Nov. 12. Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, the judging portion of the contest will not be conducted publicly as in previous years, but judges will convene in a controlled environment following Gov. Hogan’s health and safety protocols. The contest winner will be announced Nov. 15.

Complete contest rules and entry forms can be found on the contest flier available on the department’s website. All artwork along with the appropriate fees should be sent to Chris Markin, Maryland Department of Natural Resources, 580 Taylor Avenue, E-1, Annapolis, MD 21401.