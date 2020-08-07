Injured Hiker Rescued from Mount Monadnock

CONTACT: Sergeant Kevin Bronson (603) 271-3361 August 7, 2020

Jaffrey, NH – On Thursday August 6, at approximately 4:00 p.m., NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of an injured hiker at Monadnock State Park in Jaffrey. Brian C. O’Neill of Arlington, MA was hiking down the White Cross Trail in the area known as the Million Dollar Staircase when he fell and suffered a lower leg injury. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (DNCR) Mountain Patrol Rangers reached O’Neill at approximately 3:35 p.m. and were able to stabilize his injury. They quickly realized that the extent of O’Neill’s injury would not allow him to hike down on his own and a group of rescuers was organized to assist. O’ Neill was carried down the mountain by members of the NH Fish and Game Department, DNCR Mountain Patrol, Jaffrey Fire Department, Peterborough Fire Department, Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team, and many good Samaritans.

Rescuers reached the park headquarters at 7:45 p.m. and O’Neill was then transported to Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough by the Jaffrey-Rindge Memorial Ambulance.

Conservation Officers would like encourage people who are enjoying the outdoors to do so with a great deal of caution. Outdoor enthusiasts who put themselves at risk can result in a multitude of first responders and volunteers who must abandon social distancing guidelines, placing themselves at risk.