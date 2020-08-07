Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 840 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 178,766 in the last 365 days.

Injured Hiker Rescued from Mount Monadnock

CONTACT: Sergeant Kevin Bronson (603) 271-3361 August 7, 2020

Jaffrey, NH – On Thursday August 6, at approximately 4:00 p.m., NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of an injured hiker at Monadnock State Park in Jaffrey. Brian C. O’Neill of Arlington, MA was hiking down the White Cross Trail in the area known as the Million Dollar Staircase when he fell and suffered a lower leg injury. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (DNCR) Mountain Patrol Rangers reached O’Neill at approximately 3:35 p.m. and were able to stabilize his injury. They quickly realized that the extent of O’Neill’s injury would not allow him to hike down on his own and a group of rescuers was organized to assist. O’ Neill was carried down the mountain by members of the NH Fish and Game Department, DNCR Mountain Patrol, Jaffrey Fire Department, Peterborough Fire Department, Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team, and many good Samaritans.

Rescuers reached the park headquarters at 7:45 p.m. and O’Neill was then transported to Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough by the Jaffrey-Rindge Memorial Ambulance.

Conservation Officers would like encourage people who are enjoying the outdoors to do so with a great deal of caution. Outdoor enthusiasts who put themselves at risk can result in a multitude of first responders and volunteers who must abandon social distancing guidelines, placing themselves at risk.

You just read:

Injured Hiker Rescued from Mount Monadnock

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.