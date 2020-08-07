Representative Sherman facilitates two August BSW breakfast series

by: Rep. Sherman, Carl Sr.

08/06/2020

Lancaster, Texas – State Representative Carl Sherman (District 109) will facilitate two important Best Southwest Legislative Breakfast series events this month. The virtual series kicks off Friday with speaker Adriana Cruz speaking about Economic Development.

Cruz is the Executive Director of Economic Development and Tourism for the State of Texas. Friday’s event will see her discussing the effects of COVID-19 on the Region as well as the future of Texas’ Economic Development and the state’s Tourism industry.

Also discussed will be possible incentives at the state level regarding the state’s economic development efforts as well as the changing rules with sales tax distribution. “Economic development in regard to COVID-19 and the rebuilding of the economy in the State of Texas is a strong concern on everyone’s mind as we move into the sixth month of this pandemic,” Rep Sherman said. “It is also important to take a look at how all cities with ecommerce distribution centers will be affected both by COVID-19 and Comptroller Hegar’s recent proposal proposing ecommerce sales tax be redistributed on where an item is shipped instead of where the package originated from.”

Other topics for the month of August breakfast series include Mental Health and Health Care on August 14, Education during the pandemic on August 21 and on August 28 the final breakfast series event with law enforcement officials. Rep. Sherman will facilitate this final series with a police chief panel looking at ways to collaborate and create a more symbiotic community-based relationship with law enforcement. “The police chief panel is an excellent way to end the August Legislative Breakfast series,” Rep. Sherman said. “I look forward to facilitating the chiefs as they express their views and how we can all work together for unity during this time.”

For more information regarding the TGIF Legislative Breakfast series visit bestsouthwestresources.com or call 972.780.5099.

