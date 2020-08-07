PCOS Awareness Association Announces Virtual Events For The September PCOS Awareness Month

Each event has been prepared to educate, inform, advocate, and entertain. There are prizes to be won, people to meet, knowledge to share, and so much more.

UNITED STATES, August 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PCOS Awareness Association is proud to announce its multiple events for the coming month of September 2020. The awareness month is when advocates, researchers, and educators worldwide discuss issues relating to PCOS or Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome.

There are seven virtual events, including the PCOS Strides Virtual Challenge, IN THE KNOW: PCOS Panel Discussion, Learn How to Become a PCOS Ambassador, etc. Each of these shows has been specially prepared by experts, to help people learn about PCOS and other women's health issues.

To sign up for these virtual events or learn more about participation, please visit here.

PCOS Awareness Association is committed to creating awareness of PCOS or Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome. In the past few years, they've been able to reach millions of people worldwide through education, consultation, special events, and several other means.

The month of September is going to be an exciting one full of amazing new things to discover. The fun starts on September 1, 2020, with the PCOS Strides Virtual Fitness Challenge. Here, participants have the opportunity to compete with friends, take part in a challenge, and win rewards while creating awareness for PCOS.

IN THE KNOW: PCOS Panel Discussion is the next event that comes up on September 8, 2020. Panelists Hannah Alderson, Alexis Doss, Dr. Samina Mitha, and Clare Goodwin, answer questions on PCOS. Audiences can learn how to become a PCOS ambassador, on September 12, 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm. It offers everyone the opportunity to become outspoken and contribute to creating awareness about PCOS and helping people.

Dietitian Dafna Chazin will be teaching 100 people at the 'Let's Cook! At Home with Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome', taking place on September 15. So, get the kitchen ready and essential cooking supplies to take part in this excellent course.

Friday, September 18, 2020, 7:00 pm - 8:15 pm, is the date for the, 'We're in this together! PCOS and Chill Quarantine Edition. Board Certified Holistic Nutritionist, Robin Nielsen, will be sharing her knowledge on PCOS and giving away gifts to those who answer questions correctly.

On September 22, 2020, the PCOS Paint, Sip, and Fun event will take place and participants will learn how to make a beautiful PCOS painting.

The last event for the PCOS awareness month will take place on September 26, 2020, from 9 am - 4 pm. A Virtual Mini PCOS CON. You can expect awesome interviews and panel discussions all day, including an incredibly special Man of Teal Session with comedian Josh Pray.

A portion of all ticket fees for these events will go towards the research of PCOS by Lujan Labs, a Cornell University division.

To learn more about these events and get tickets, please visit the organization's official website at www.pcosaa.org.