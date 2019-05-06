PCOS Awareness Association Announces First-Ever PCOS CON to Take Place September 19-21, 2019

PCOS CON PCOS Awareness Association

PCOS CON is to bring together medical professionals, companies, organizations, researchers, and individuals living with PCOS.

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, May 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PCOS Awareness Association, a nonprofit organization dedicated to researching and advocating on behalf of the polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) community, announced they will be hosting the first-ever PCOS CON this September just outside of Washington, D.C.

PCOS Awareness Association is a volunteer-based entity that is constantly raising awareness regarding PCOS worldwide while providing educational and support services to those in need. They also actively collaborate with medical professionals to learn more about the syndrome.

“Considering that PCOS is a hormonal disorder affecting 10,000,000 individuals of every reproductive age worldwide, it’s classified as the most common endocrine disorder today,” said Megan M. Stewart, founder of PCOS Awareness Association. “What’s more alarming is that PCOS is the leading cause of female infertility, leading to other serious health complications, like obesity, heart disease, diabetes, and endometrial cancer. It’s a hormonal imbalance we do not take lightly at our organization.”

PCOS Awareness Association decided to launch a multi-day conference that formulates a plan for spreading awareness and education on a disorder that presently affects 1 out of 5 women. Today, PCOS is looked over by medical professionals, which means there needs to be more advocates out there collecting information, support, and empowered communities that work together to make PCOS a common household term.

The goal for PCOS CON is to bring together medical professionals, companies, organizations, researchers, and individuals living with PCOS so they can share their story, insight, and the latest updates related to the condition.

“Too many people feel like they need to keep their PCOS diagnosis a secret; since it’s such a taboo topic, we are missing out on collaborative potential when people downplay the seriousness of this hormonal condition,” said Stewart. “Therefore, we are bringing together PCOS professionals, researchers, and people living with PCOS so they can have meaningful conversations, formulating solutions and spreading awareness all at the same time. We encourage anyone interested to register with PCOS CON today.”

PCOS CON will feature guest speakers, activities, exhibits, presentations, gifts, and guest celebrities that make the entire event informative, engaging, and life-changing. Confirmed guest speakers include Whitney Way Thore, dancer and reality star, Tia Norfleet, the first African-American NASCAR female driver, Charles Stewart, Erika Toth, Kody Kavitha, Jamie Berman, Rachel Estapa, and the list goes on.

Medical professionals, advocates, people with PCOS and exhibitors are able to register for the event.

The first-ever PCOS CON will run for three days, starting September 19th and ending on the 21st. It will take place at Tyson’s Hilton, located at 7920 Jones Branch Drive in Mclean Virginia.

For more information, or to register today, visit: https://www.pcoscon.org/.

For more information regarding the PCOS Awareness Association, visit: https://www.pcosaa.org/.



