St. Albans Barracks // DUI/DC/Possession

CASE# 20A203455

TROOPER: Nicholas Olson

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT# 802 524 5993

DATE/TIME: 08/06/20 – 1803 hours

LOCATION: Route 36, Fairfield, VT

VIOLATION: DUI/Disorderly Conduct/Possession of Depressant, Stimulant or Narcotic Drugs

ACCUSED: Scott Allen

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburg, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 6th, 2020 at approximately 1803 hours Vermont State Police received a report of an erratic vehicle in the area of New Street and Route 36 in Fairfield. While searching for said vehicle dispatch received several reports of the operator driving in the Fairfield area including a report that the operator attempted to steal beer from one of the local stores. The vehicle involved was ultimately found parked in a Fairfield resident’s front lawn and the operator was reportedly at a local store down the road after having run out of gas. Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks subsequently searched the area after being told that the operator, identified as Scott Allen (age 50 of Alburg, VT), had left the store on foot. Shortly thereafter Allen was identified walking in the area and taken into custody. Allen was subsequently transported to the St. Albans Barrack for processing. At the conclusion of which Allen was taken to St. Albans Detox and released with a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 09/15/20 at 0830 hours to answer to the charges of DUI, Disorderly Conduct and Possession of Depressant, Stimulant or Narcotic Drug.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 09/15/20

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

MUG SHOT: N0

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Nicholas Olson

Vermont State Police – St. Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

(802) 524-5993

E-mail: Nicholas.Olson@vermont.gov