Derby Barracks/Theft
VSP Request for Information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A502828
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Logan Miller
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 07/22/2020 1242 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Hinman Settler Rd, Derby
VICTIM: Thomas Comes
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The Vermont State Police is looking for information on a
stolen dirt bike. The dirt bike is believed to have been stolen from a barn on
Hinman Settler Rd the night of 07/22/2020. Evidence was collected from the
scene. The dirt bike is a red and white Honda XR 80. Anyone with information to
the whereabouts of this dirt bike is asked to please call the Vermont State
Police Derby Barracks at 802 334 8881.
Trooper Logan Miller
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
(802) 334-8881