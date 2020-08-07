Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Derby Barracks/Theft

VSP Request for Information

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A502828

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Logan Miller                             

STATION: Derby                     

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

 

DATE/TIME: 07/22/2020 1242 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hinman Settler Rd, Derby

 

VICTIM: Thomas Comes

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The Vermont State Police is looking for information on a

stolen dirt bike. The dirt bike is believed to have been stolen from a barn on

Hinman Settler Rd the night of 07/22/2020. Evidence was collected from the

scene. The dirt bike is a red and white Honda XR 80. Anyone with information to

the whereabouts of this dirt bike is asked to please call the Vermont State

Police Derby Barracks at 802 334 8881.

 

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881

 

