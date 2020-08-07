Senator Costa Announces $250,000 in Education Equity Grants

Pittsburgh, Pa. – August 6, 2020 – Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa, Jr. today announced the award of $250,000 for local school districts in two different grant programs promoting educational equity and access for the 2020-21 academic year.

“The academic year is about to begin, whether students are learning online or in the classroom, no schools are “closed” but some students may need additional resources at home to succeed this year,” Senator Costa said. “These grants will help establish equity for all students and improve their access to necessary technology outside of the classroom.”

Continuing of Education Equity Grant (CEEG) grants are designed to help provide access and inclusion for all learners by bridging the gap for students who are currently limited in their ability to participate in continuity of education. Earlier this year PDE was able to provide approximately $5 million to fund 96 applications, with additional funds through Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. PDE is now able to provide an additional $13 million dollars.

The school districts in the 43rd senatorial district were awarded CEEG funds:

West Mifflin Area SD $68,750.00

Woodland Hills SD $76,150.00

The following districts were awarded GEER funds:

Pittsburgh Allderdice HS $18,614.65

Pittsburgh Carrick HS $71,428.32

Pittsburgh Milliones 6-12 $12,121.17

These grants may be used to purchase computer equipment, such as laptops, tablets, and internet hot spots, or used towards providing instructional materials, such as paper lessons and coursework. Schools with the highest percentages of students lacking access to resources were given priority in receiving these grants.

